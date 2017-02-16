Global Metal Coated Fiber Market Likely to Experience an Impressive Growth of 7.7% CAGR Over the Next Five Years and Reach US$ 50.1 Million in 2022, Says a New Report From Stratview Research

DETROIT, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report onGlobal Metal Coated Fiber Market by Material Type (Nickel, Copper-Nickel, Aluminum, and Others), by Application Type (EMI Shielding, RFI/ESD, and Others ), by Form of Use (Adhesive Tape, Surface Film, and Conductive Prepreg), by Plating Type (Electroless Plating, Electroplating, and Others), by Sales Channel (Direct Sales and Distributors), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the global metal coated fiber market over the period 2011 to 2022. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Global Metal Coated Fiber Market: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global metal coated fiber market is likely to possess a robust growth of 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 and reach an estimated US$ 50.1 million in 2022, which offers an opportunity to the advanced materials industry players to align themselves with the market growth.

There are several factors bolstering the growth of global metal coated fiber market. The author of the report cited increasing need for preventing equipment failures, higher temperature resistance compared to polymer coated fiber, and increasing demand in end-use industries such as aerospace & defense and electrical & electronics as the major growth drivers of the global metal coated fiber market.

EMI shielding is most dominant application type for metal coated fibers, largely driven by demand from aerospace & defense industry, and is also poised to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

As per the study, Nickel coated fiber is the largest material type in the global metal coated fiber market, owing to its better electromagnetic properties and excellent durability. It is also estimated to be the fastest growing material type in the market over the next five years.

Based on form of use, adhesive tape would remain the most dominant type during the forecast period, whereas, conductive prepreg is likely to grow at the highest rate in the same period due to increasing usage in aerospace structural parts.

In terms of region, North America will continue to remain the largest market for metal coated fibers during the forecast period as it is the manufacturing hub of aerospace & defense industry. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional market during the forecast period.

Key metal coated fiber manufacturers globally are Technical Fibre Products, Toho Tenax, Hollingsworth & Vose Company, and Carlisle Interconnect Technologies. New product development, collaboration with customers, and long term contacts are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Geographical presence, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies global metal coated fiber market and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Metal Coated Fiber Market by Material Type:

Nickel Coated

Copper-Nickel Coated

Aluminum Coated

Others

Global Metal Coated Fiber Market by Application Type:

EMI Shielding

RFI / ESD

Others

Global Metal Coated Fiber Market by Form of Use:

Adhesive Tape

Surface Film

Conductive Prepreg

Global Metal Coated Fiber Market by Plating Type:

Electroless Plating

Electroplating

Others

Global Metal Coated Fiber Market by Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Distributors

Global Metal Coated Fiber Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia - Pacific

Rest of the World

