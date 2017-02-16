NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF), a public company executing a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the United States and in the United Kingdom, announced today that its Monroe Staffing division has won Inavero's Best of Staffing® Client Award for providing superior service to their clients.

Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, Inavero's Best of Staffing Client winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients. On average, clients of winning agencies are 2.5 times more likely to be completely satisfied with services provided, compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

"We work tirelessly to make customer service a priority in everything we do, so we are honored that Monroe Staffing has been named a Best of Staffing company yet again this year," said Matt Briand, Monroe Staffing's President and CEO, as well as the President and CEO of Staffing 360 Solutions. "In particular, I would like to recognize the extraordinary efforts of all our staff who made this reward a reality. Monroe Staffing has now received this award for six of the last eight years, which is a significant achievement. Preserving this high level of client satisfaction speaks volumes about the dedication and support our team provides to customers across a wide variety of placements. Our goal is to build meaningful relationships with all of our clients so that we can better understand their needs and drive long-term success."

Focused on helping companies ranging from startups to Fortune 100 enterprises find the right people for their job openings, Monroe Staffing received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 66% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 29%. Award winners make up less than 2% of all staffing agencies in the US and Canada who earned the Best of Staffing Award for service excellence.

"Staffing firms are giving top companies a competitive advantage as they search for talent in North America," said Inavero's CEO Eric Gregg. "The 2017 Best of Staffing winners have achieved exceptionally high levels of satisfaction and I'm proud to feature them on BestofStaffing.com."

About Inavero

Inavero administers more staffing agency client and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world. Inavero's team reports on over 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients and talent each year, and the company serves as the American Staffing Association's exclusive service quality partner. For more information, please visit: www.inavero.com

About Inavero's Best of Staffing

Inavero's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the US and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on BestofStaffing.com -- an online resource for hiring professionals and job seekers to find the best staffing agencies to call when they are in need.

About Monroe Staffing

Monroe Staffing was established in 1969 and is a full-service consulting and staffing agency serving companies ranging from Fortune 100 to new startup organizations. Monroe has offices throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and North Carolina. Its parent company, Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., is a publicly listed company engaged in the development of a comprehensive program to create a robust pipeline of prospective acquisitions and complement its existing operations. For more information, please visit: www.monroestaffing.com

About Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) is a public company in the staffing sector engaged in the execution of a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and in the United Kingdom. The Company believes the staffing industry offers opportunities for accretive acquisitions that will drive its annual revenues to $300 million. As part of its targeted consolidation model, the Company is pursuing acquisition targets in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. For more information, please visit: www.staffing360solutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed within this press release are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the timing and ability to enter into any additional acquisitions and expand our business, as well as the size of future revenue or trading volume or future access to capital markets. Although Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Specifically, in order for the Company to achieve annualized revenues of $300 million, the Company will need to successfully raise sufficient capital, to consummate additional target acquisitions, successfully integrate any newly acquired companies, organically grow its business, successfully defend any potential future litigation, as well as various additional contingencies, many of which are unknown at this time and generally out of the Company's control. The Company can give no assurance that it will be able to achieve these objectives. Staffing 360 Solutions does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions, our ability to access the capital markets on terms acceptable to us, or at all, our ability to comply with our contractual covenants, including in respect of our debt and other risks detailed from time to time in Staffing 360 Solutions' reports filed with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K.

