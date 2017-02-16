

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SCANA Corp. (SCG) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $124 million, or $0.87 per share. This was higher than $98 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $1.06 billion. This was up from $0.96 billion last year.



SCANA Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $124 Mln. vs. $98 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $0.69 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.90 -Revenue (Q4): $1.06 Bln vs. $0.96 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.15 to $4.35



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX