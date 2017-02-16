TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- Amfil Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: AMFE) is pleased to give an overview of its GROzone product line and where it stands today.

GROzone Antimicrobial Systems were originally developed for the medical marijuana industry as a safer, healthier and more environmentally friendly alternative to using pesticides and other harsh cleaning products in cultivation facilities. The GROzone technology was developed to create and dispense ozone, which is used as a highly reactive oxidizing agent. When the ozone created by the system comes in contact with bacteria, the highly reactive molecules oxidize the pathogen's cell membrane which causes osmotic bursting, keeping the target areas 99.9% bacteria free.

Last year, two licensed medical marijuana producers in Canada voluntarily recalled products due to the presence of the prohibited chemicals myclobutanil, bifenazate and pyrethrins. All of which are banned for use on cannabis under the Pest Control Products Act (PCPA). Myclobutanil is a fungicide which is permitted in food crops, but when burned produces hydrogen cyanide. The human body can clear low doses of hydrogen cyanide, but in higher doses it can lead to nausea, vomiting, high blood pressure and increased heart rates. In rare cases, exposure to hydrogen cyanide can be fatal. Health Canada made the official recall on January 9, 2017 on nearly all products sold by a major producer in 2016. Out of the approximate 120,000 people with a medical marijuana license in Canada, about 20% were affected by the product recalls. As of January 31, Health Canada confirmed that they had received a total of 11 adverse reaction reports, specific to the recalled products. CBC News has reported that a total of 90 medical marijuana patients had contacted a class action and medical malpractice law firm with intention of seeking damages from the producers in question.

In response to all of this, Health Canada has released an additional statement. The department said, "it will begin random testing of medical cannabis products produced by licensed producers, to provide added assurance to Canadians that they are receiving safe, quality-controlled product," in addition to the regular unannounced inspections of licensed producer facilities.

GROzone systems provide a 100% organic alternative to the pesticides and fungicides which caused the tainted products and resulting recalls. Had the producers in question been using an organic alternative such as the GROzone systems, this risk to public health more than likely could have been avoided. That is not to mention the loss of product, revenues and brand/industry reputation.

We intend to continue the campaign and petition Health Canada to standardize the use of ozone as an antimicrobial substitute for pesticides and harsh chemicals, especially for any producer representing their product as "organic".

The GROzone division has been working diligently to gain market share in the North American sectors, targeting Licensed producers of cannabis, cannabis extracts, producers of edible products as well as hydroponic equipment manufacturers and retailers. The division has been working to finalize a joint venture with a well-established hydroponic equipment manufacturer, to have the GROzone technology included with their systems, and also as an add-on upgrade. We expect to release further details of this venture in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, the uptrend in home based grow set ups are increasing, as legalization spreads through North America. The GROzone division is also creating a smaller scale system, targeting legal growers with between 0-20 plants. The projected cost of this set up would be $2,999.00 making it accessible to a larger portion of the population interested in an organic solution to pesticides and cleaning supplies.

For more information on GROzone feel free to visit our website at http://www.amfiltech.com/grozone-1.html or visit www.grozone.biz

Amfil Technologies Inc. has begun initial discussions regarding a potential acquisition of an industry related infused vodka, gin and wine brand. We will be formalizing the discussion by sending an LOI this week for review. If after the due diligence process is complete, the company seems to be a good fit, we will make a formal announcement on the acquisition at that time.

We will be providing an update shortly on the Snakes & Lagers / Lattes Inc. subsidiary as the expansion plans are currently underway. We will be addressing topics such as a new location, new contracts and upcoming events.

