KINGSTON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- Grafoid Inc., a graphene R&D and investment company announced today its development of the GPURE Membrane Platform consisting initially of six next generation GPURE Graphene-Polymer membrane technologies intended for industrial markets.

Grafoid's largest shareholder is Focus Graphite Inc. (TSX VENTURE: FMS)(OTCQX: FCSMF)(FRANKFURT: FKC), owner of the Lac Knife high-grade flake graphite deposit in Quebec. Focus Graphite holds two off-take agreements with Grafoid to supply it with high-purity graphite for graphene application commercialization with joint venture partners.

Grafoid's GPURE technologies span a range of scalable industrial applications requiring novel, disruptive solutions to create new products or enhance or supplant existing membrane technologies.

One of the key obstacles to graphene's broad, universal industrial acceptance is the absence to date of low-cost, high performing graphene applications that can be successfully adapted for use across all industrial sectors.

Market and Markets Research anticipates the global membranes market will grow significantly by 2020 with water & wastewater treatment, pharmaceuticals & medical segments accounting for approximately two-thirds of the global membranes market.

It reported that "the increasing use of membranes in the oil & gas sector for gas processing, hydrogen production, carbon dioxide removal from natural gas streams, and so on are also projected to drive the growth in the membranes market."

GPURE Graphene-Polymer membranes include:

GPURE (A) - A high performing, free-standing membrane developed for water desalination applications

GPURE (B) - A stable, large area membrane developed for wastewater filtration suitable for very high temperature operating applications

GPURE © - A large area free-standing membrane developed for water filtration pre-treatment and may be suitable for use in gas separation applications and may be used as a lightweight component for automotive and sports equipment applications

GPURE (D) - A large area membrane that may be used for gas separation and sensing applications

GPURE (E) - A large area membrane intended for use in gas separation applications

GPURE (F)- May be applied as a graphene varnish for wood surfaces to protect against moisture, UV light and high temperatures

Grafoid Chief Executive Officer Gary Economo said the company's next generational technology developments could lead to new products that create both operating and economic efficiencies that are critical for sustainable growth.

Grafoid is engaged with over 25 companies in Asia, Europe and North America, who are currently testing our materials for use in one or more of their product applications. If their testing returns positive results, there is a potential to develop joint venture partnerships or licensing agreements.

More detailed information on the Company's individual GPURE products and potential applications will be released in the coming weeks.

About Grafoid Inc.

Grafoid is focused on three areas of graphene-related technology development it sees as "low-hanging fruit" for industrial adoption.

They are graphene based materials for energy creation, storage and transmission; graphene based polymers and; graphene coatings for all industrial sectors.

Grafoid is a graphene R&D and investment company. The company provides expertise as well as product and processes for transformative, industrial-scale graphene applications in partnership with leading corporations and institutions around the world.

A privately held Canadian corporation, Grafoid invests in graphene applications and economically scalable production processes for graphene and graphene derivatives from raw, unprocessed graphite ore. Focus Graphite Inc. holds a significant interest in Grafoid Inc.

Incorporated in 2011, Grafoid's global enterprise platform includes 17 subsidiary companies engaged in the development of Mesograf™ materials and products, and GrafeneX ultra-thin graphene industrial coatings and commercialization development services. They include, but are not limited to: Mesograf™-enhanced lithium batteries for electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and industrial energy storage; polymers, plastics, rubber, elastomers, and composite materials; fiber science including aluminum alloys; lubricants; fire retardant materials; thermal management solutions; EMI/RFI/EMP shielding; solar solutions, and analytical testing, and; laboratory services.

Grafoid's research is supported through the Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP) of the National Research Council of Canada, and, on February 20, 2015, Grafoid received an $8.1 million investment from the SD Tech Fund™ of Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) to develop a technology that will automate Mesograf™ graphene production and end-product development. SDTC is mandated by the Government of Canada to support clean technology companies as they move their technologies to market.

For more information about Grafoid, please visit http://www.grafoid.com

