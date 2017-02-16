Building on its success in the hip, knee and spine product areas, family-owned orthopedics leader Medacta International is expanding into the shoulder arthroplasty market. The company today announced the completion of the first surgery utilizing its Medacta Shoulder System, performed by Professor Ralph Hertel in Bern, Switzerland.

"The procedure was a success," said Professor Hertel, who has specialized in shoulder and elbow surgery for more than two decades. "As expected, the early postoperative phase and hospital stay were uneventful, and the patient is on a smooth path to recovery. We're very pleased."

The Medacta Shoulder System is a modular solution that features a broad range of options, including wide-ranging sizes, adjustable offset, innovative configurations and the CT-based MyShoulder 3D preoperative planning solution for patient-specific humeral and glenoid guides.

"With the Medacta Shoulder System, we are entering the fast growing upper extremity market with the same patient-centric vision and ambition that characterized our growth and success in knee, hip and spine technology: delivering innovation through high-level surgical education and providing real benefits to patients and healthcare system sustainability," said Alberto Siccardi, President and Founder of Medacta International.

Designed by a group of expert surgeons from Europe, Australia and the United States, the Medacta Shoulder System also offers the flexibility to move from a total to reverse arthroplasty without the need to revise all components.

"The most important consideration in orthopedics and joint replacement is not only to improve implant design, but also to elevate design standards. With the Medacta Shoulder System, we aim to solve the issues related to implant design, polyethylene wear and the reproducibility of results," said Francesco Siccardi, Executive Vice President of Medacta International.

The Medacta Shoulder System is currently under clinical evaluation by the surgeon design team and will be available in 2018.

About Medacta

Medacta International is a world leading manufacturer of orthopedic implants, neurosurgical systems, and instrumentation. Medacta's revolutionary approach and responsible innovation have resulted in standard of care breakthroughs in hip replacement with the AMIS system and total knee replacement with MyKnee patient matched technology. Over the last 10 years, Medacta has grown dramatically by taking a different approach and placing value on all aspects of the care experience from design to training to sustainability. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 30 countries. To learn more about Medacta International, please visit www.medacta.com or follow @Medacta on Twitter.

