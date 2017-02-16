New version also further improves JIRA integration and takes its reporting functionality to a new level.

onepoint PROJECTS, the leading provider of easy-to-use "real" project and portfolio management (PPM) software, has released version 16 of its web-based enterprise solution. With this major release, onepoint also launches a new "Strategic Management Option" that adds strategic planning and controlling functionality in the form of an optional module. Other key features include new report types such as chart and compound reports as well as further improvements to onepoint's well-known two-way integration with JIRA.

Strategic Management Option

The new Strategic Management Option allows top management to communicate a strategic vision and break it down into several prioritized goals. Users can then plan initiatives to implement these goals and link these initiatives to one or more projects. However, onepoint's approach to strategic management does not stop there, it also provides an integrated controlling component complete with an initiatives pipeline chart and aggregated progress information and status traffic lights.

"Today coming up with a good strategic plan is often not enough," said Gerald Aquila, founder CEO of onepoint. "It is just as important to clearly communicate both your vision and your goals as well as to make sure that initiatives get off the ground and really add strategic value."

JIRA Integration Improvements

As one of the first PPM vendors offering a JIRA integration, onepoint has since strived to continuously improve its bidirectional, real-time interface to Atlassian's best-selling issue management application. For release 16 onepoint has completely rewritten the communication layer of its JIRA integration with the goal to further extend its leadership position.

Based on multiple years of experience and real-world customer feedback, this new generation of onepoint's two-way JIRA synchronization features explicit planning of issue types, optional inclusion of subtasks into project plans, and simultaneous integration with multiple JIRA repositories beside many minor improvements. The new communication layer also provides a solid and scalable foundation for further future improvements that are already on onepoint's product roadmap.

Charts Compound Reports

Another long-time functionality that onepoint's customers love is its integrated report wizard providing end users with the ability to easily modify existing reports, as well as to create new ones. The new version improves the integrated reporting engine in two key areas: charts and compound reports. Report charts include WBS, schedule (GANTT), milestone-trend analysis and project pipeline charts, and can be used stand-alone or as parts of document-style reports. Compound reports provide the ability to bundle overview and detail reports for collection objects such as portfolios or pools into a single PDF document. A key example for a compound report is a portfolio status report with included individual status reports for each project.

Further improvements include a user interface refresh that especially focuses on making document-style areas such as project summaries, status reports, or meeting agendas better readable. In addition, skills management is no longer an optional module, but is now integrated into the base product.

onepoint PROJECTS 16 Group Server is available at no charge for up to 4 users. A free 30 day test drive of onepoint PROJECTS 16 Enterprise Server/Cloud with the complete functionality including optional modules can be requested via www.onepoint-projects.com. For more information about the new release or for inquiries about enterprise licensing and pricing, please contact our sales team via info@onepoint-projects.com or +43 316 267 267 0.

About onepoint PROJECTS

onepoint PROJECTS is the leading provider of integrated project and portfolio management solutions for innovative small and medium-sized project organizations. Unlike traditional PPM software, onepoint PROJECTS integrates formal, agile and JIRA projects into a single project portfolio and resource utilization database. Onepoint enables project-oriented organizations to increase project and portfolio transparency, shorten project lead times, automate best practices and optimize resource utilization. By building on open standards and technologies, providing both cloud-based/SaaS and on-premise installations and with its strategic focus on making PM systems easy to deploy, onepoint redefines ROI for project management solutions.

The company and product names mentioned are trademarks of their respective owners as long as they are registered.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170216005071/en/

Contacts:

onepoint PROJECTS GmbH

Gerald Aquila

www.onepoint-projects.com

Phone: +43-316-267-267-0

Fax: +43-316-267-267-99

Email: info@onepoint-projects.com