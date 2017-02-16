Transaction Marks Waypoint's 10th H145 Delivery and First Model of its Type in Latin America

Waypoint Leasing (Ireland) Limited ("Waypoint"), the largest independent global helicopter leasing company, today announced that it has delivered an H145 on lease to Servicios Aéreos de los Andes ("Andes Air"), a leading Peruvian helicopter operator. Waypoint's H145 will be the first variant of its type to operate in Latin America and will support MMG/Las Bambas' mining operations from Andes Air's Cusco Base.

Steffen Bay, Waypoint's Vice President of Sales and Relationship Management, Latin America, said, "The entry of the H145 into operations in Peru is indicative of the growing importance of this aircraft for a diverse range of mission areas--from EMS to mining--around the world. Waypoint believes that the H145 is ideally-suited for the operational conditions prevalent in Peru and we are confident that this transaction is the start of a long, productive relationship between Waypoint and Andes Air."

Clark McGinn, Waypoint's Senior Vice President of Sales Relationship Management, said, "For many years, lessors and financiers have focused primarily on the Brazilian market, so we are pleased to have developed a unique and diversified franchise in Latin America, with multiple aircraft operating in Chile, Peru, and Guyana, as well as Brazil."

Luis Fontenoy Miranda, General Manager of Andes Air, said, "For our company, it is very important to have reliable helicopters that are capable of performing in the extreme conditions that are typical in our region. It is also important for us to have a partner that understands our business and our challenges. We found Waypoint to be a real strategic partner that can relate to our issues and understand our needs. We look forward to continue collaborating with Waypoint on aircraft leases in the future".

Since its inception in 2013, Waypoint has been active in supporting oil and gas, utility, firefighting and other industrial-focused helicopter operators. This transaction will further diversify Waypoint's activity into the utility and mining support segment. Waypoint's portfolio includes more than 140 aircraft for 26 customers in 31 countries with total assets in excess of $1.6 billion. Additionally, Waypoint has firm and option orders with aircraft manufacturers for more than 120 helicopters valued at more than $1.5 billion, to be delivered over the next five years.

About Waypoint

Waypoint is a global helicopter leasing company that provides operating lease and financing solutions to helicopter operators worldwide. Headquartered in Limerick, Ireland, Waypoint differentiates itself with a senior management team that has direct helicopter operating and leasing experience in key helicopter markets around the world, having leased helicopters across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. Waypoint serves a wide range of sectors including oil and gas, emergency medical service, search and rescue, firefighting and governmental support. In addition to Ireland, Waypoint has offices in London, the United States, Canada, Singapore, Brazil, South Africa, and Australia. Further information is available at www.waypointleasing.com.

About Andes Air

Servicios Aéreos de los Andes, also known as Andes Air, is a leading Peruvian operator of both fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft. Founded as a charter airline in 2005, the company specializes in transporting personnel for the mining and oil and gas industries and aerial work in support of seismic, magnetometry and topography projects. Los Andes operates from multiple strategic bases in Peru such as Lima, Callao, Cusco, Ayacucho, Malvinas, Quillabamba and Kiteni.

