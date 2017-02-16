Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market By Type, By Application, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2025: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Rapid pace of urbanization and industrialization across all regions globally is deteriorating water quality. This coupled with scarcity of fresh water resources is driving demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals that would aid in removing contaminants from water and make it fit for use. Some of the popular water and wastewater treatment chemicals used across the globe in various end use industries include coagulants & flocculants, biocides, pH adjusters & softeners, corrosion and scale inhibitors, among others. Manufacturers of water and wastewater treatment chemicals are undertaking R&D efforts to improve physical and chemical properties of their products and make them suitable for use across various end use industries.

According to"Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market By Application,By Type, CompetitionForecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2025", global market for water and wastewater treatment chemicals is projected to cross USD33 billion by 2025, on account of increasing merger & acquisitions and expanding product portfolios of companies. Robust pace of industrialization, especially across developing countries coupled with growing focus on use of recycled water for non-drinking applications across various end use industries is projected to augur well for global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in the coming years. Moreover, coagulants and flocculants dominate demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals across the globe due to high effectiveness of these chemicals. Few of the major players operating in global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market include Ecolab, GE Water, Kurita, Kemira and BASF among others."Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market By Application,By Type, CompetitionForecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2025"report elaborates following aspects related to global water & wastewater treatment chemicals market:

Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Application (Power, Oil & Gas, Wastewater, Municipal, & Others),By Type (Coagulants & Flocculants, Biocides & Disinfectants, Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors, pH Adjusters & Softeners, & Others)

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology :

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with water and wastewater treatment chemicals manufacturers, suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and other proprietary databases.

Table of Content:

1.Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Overview

5.Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Outlook

5.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2.Market Share & Forecast

5.3.Market Attractiveness Index

6.North America Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Outlook

6.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2.Market Share & Forecast

6.3.Market Attractiveness Index

7.Asia-Pacific Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Outlook

7.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2.Market Share & Forecast

7.3.Market Attractiveness Index

8.Europe Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Outlook

8.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2.Market Share & Forecast

9.Middle East & Africa Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Outlook

9.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9.2.Market Share & Forecast

9.3.Market Attractiveness Index

10.South America Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Outlook

10.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

10.2.Market Share & Forecast

10.3.Market Attractiveness Index

11.Market Dynamics

11.1.Drivers

11.2.Challenges

11.3.Impact Analysis

12.Market Trends & Developments

13.Competitive Landscape

13.1.Competitive Benchmarking

13.2.Company Profiles

14.Strategic Recommendations

