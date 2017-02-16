SBTech Wins GIA Sports Betting Supplier of the Year

LONDON, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fast-rising sports betting solutions provider scoops prestigious award at the ICE Totally Gaming Conference

SBTech has won one of the betting industry's most important accolades - the title of Sports Betting Supplier of the Year at the annual GIA Award.

In the company of all the world's major iGaming operators and technology providers at London's ExCeL, SBTech was honoured for its commercial success in a wide range of international markets, beating out competition from Amelco,

Digital Sports Tech and OpenBet.

Richard Carter, CEO of SBTech, comments: "Winning this award is a fitting tribute to the diligence and dedication of every SBTech employee. We have invested heavily to grow the business over the past 12 months, expanding our regulatory footprint by entering Portugal, Romania, Spain and Italy. We're now looking forward to an even stronger year, with numerous launches planned in additional regulated markets. We are also building on our expertise in big data analytics, personalisation and delivering a seamless Omni-channel experience, as we continue to grow SBTech into a true global heavyweight."

In reaching their decision, the judges considered criteria including increased turnover, competitive edge, achieving biggest market share for clients, innovation of betting features, range of regulated markets and offering balance between fully managed and semi-managed sportsbook solutions.

SBTech's breadth of sports event coverage and live betting, vast range of bet types, uniquely configurable core features, best-in-class Chameleon360 iGaming platform, superb Omni-channel solution and its excellence in big data analytics for bet encouragement all contributed to the company's latest success, confirming its status as an industry-leading supplier of sports betting technology in regulated markets.



About SBTech:

SBTech is an industry-leading provider of fully managed and semi-managed sports betting solutions and services in regulated markets, thanks to the world-class coverage of its sportsbook, unrivalled multi award-winning in-play betting, complete Omni-channel solutions and its innovative and uniquely configurable Chameleon360 iGaming Platform.

