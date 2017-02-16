Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "State Regulation of the Oil and Gas Sector in 2016, Prospects for 2017" report to their offering.
The researcher traditionally concludes the year with their final report that sums up main events and tendencies of the outgoing year.
The report analyzes preliminary production results, main state decisions concerning the sector, the struggle for property, changes in export policies, and, certainly, forecasts of the sector development in the medium-term perspective.
You will find detailed answers to the following questions:
Production results of the year
The record high oil output: leaders and outsiders in the sector
How possible is it to grow in the repressive tax regime?
The OPEC agreement
Will Russia observe new liabilities?
Who will be the most affected? The gas market?
Stagnation in production amid decline in demand and growth in exports
The Rosneft stake privatization story
The case of selling 19.5% turns into a political earthquake
The struggle for Bashneft, the arrest of minister Ulyukayev, the failure of a buyback plan, and the selling of the stake to a Qatari fund and Glencore for Gazprombank money everything turned out to be a very intricately woven plot
Who has won and who has lost? Who is behind the unexpected outcome? Is this case over?
Struggle for subsoil resources
Distribution of licenses
Battles for offshore deposits
Activities of Rosgeologia
Export strategies of Russia
Exports to Europe
The movement towards Asia
Growth in oil supplies to China
Fiscal regime
Disappointed expectations, the latest fiscal surprises in 2016
Forecast
What should be expected in 2017?
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Production Results Of The Year
Chapter 2. Struggle For Property
Chapter 3. Struggle For Mineral Resources
Chapter 4. Looking For Taxation Balance
Chapter 5. Export Strategies Of Russia: On The Way To A New World
