LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- Wilcon, the premier West Coast provider of best-in-class fiber optic and data center infrastructure, announces today its deployment of a scalable fiber optic network to Soka University's campus in Aliso Viejo, California. The new high-capacity fiber infrastructure provides high speed Internet access and offers Soka University true network diversity.

Requirements for research, e-learning, and other bandwidth-intensive student and faculty needs are driving demand for faster network speeds with enhanced reliability.

Operating one of the largest private fiber optic networks in Southern California, Wilcon's network provides Soka University with robust Internet access so students can focus on innovation without bandwidth limitations.

"Wilcon's network expansion to Soka University is a great example of the demand we are seeing throughout Orange County and Southern California for high performance, fiber-based infrastructure," says Jon DeLuca, CEO of Wilcon. "This type of growth is a priority for Wilcon to support higher education and keep universities and school campuses technologically ahead of the curve. Partnering with Soka University and bringing them more bandwidth and more diversity allows its staff and students to stay connected without bottlenecks."

Wilcon also recently expanded its fiber-optic network throughout Los Angeles and San Diego to support enhanced wireless communications and next generation technology.

With over 3,000 miles of fiber from Los Angeles to San Diego, Wilcon offers scalable, lit transport services including Ethernet, optical wavelength, Internet, along with colocation and cloud access.

About Wilcon

Wilcon is the premier West Coast provider of best-in-class fiber optic and data center infrastructure solutions helping to enable the digital future of its customers. As one of the largest fiber optic networks in Southern California, Wilcon offers vast reach and diverse routes connecting major data centers, enterprise locations and wireless communications sites, as well as the most dense fiber and interconnection infrastructure in downtown Los Angeles. Wilcon delivers in Southern California dark fiber and ultra-broadband optical services for businesses, wireless carriers and other communications service providers that ensure optimal performance for their mission-critical data traffic and applications. Wilcon also owns and operates leading data center and carrier-neutral colocation facilities in downtown Los Angeles, including its key hub at the One Wilshire.

About Soka University

Soka University is a private, non-profit, four-year liberal arts college and graduate school located on 103-acres in south Orange County, California in the City of Aliso Viejo. Proudly founded upon the Buddhist principles of peace, human rights and the sanctity of life, Soka University offers a non-sectarian curriculum that is open to top students of all nationalities and beliefs. About 60% of our students come from the US and 40% have come from more than 40 other countries. The mission of Soka University is to "foster a steady stream of global citizens committed to living a contributive life."

