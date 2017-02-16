VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- Gray Rock Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: GRK) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 1,000,000 units at a price of $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of $300,000.

The offering was initially announced on January 11, 2017. Each unit consists of one (1) common share and one half (1/2) non-transferrable share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the investor to purchase one additional common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 for a term of one (1) year expiring on February 15, 2018.

The securities issued under this private placement are subject to a four month and one day hold period, expiring on June 16, 2017.

The net proceeds of this Offering will be used to maintain the Company's existing operations and general working capital requirements.

