BRP (TSX: DOO) unveiled its 2018 Ski-Doo lineup and the new Can-Am Maverick X3 MAX side-by-side vehicle last night in front of hundreds of its dealers. One of the highlights was the unveiling of the industry-first SHOT engine starting technology by Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, hosts of Discovery Channel's "Mythbusters" TV Show.

SHOT is an ultra-lightweight E-TEC engine starting system which introduces ultracapacitor technology to the industry. This system provides an electrical charge with no battery, starter motor or ring gear to start the engine. The system will be most appreciated by mountain riders who want to conserve energy by no longer pull-starting their sleds. It also saves weight, as SHOT adds only two pounds and is nearly 20 pounds less than conventional electric start.

"With SHOT, we are once again bringing to the market an industry-first invention created by our engineering teams in Canada and Austria. I'm convinced it will become a benchmark in the snowmobiling industry," said BRP's president and CEO, Jose Boisjoli.

For the 2018 Ski-Doo lineup, the award-winning REV Gen4 platform with Rotax 850 E-TEC is now available on more than half of 2018 Ski-Doo models, including the Summit, Freeride and Renegade Backcountry, as well as the highest-performance X-RS packages of the MXZ and Renegade sleds.

The Can-Am Maverick X3 MAX

BRP unveiled a new four-person flagship Can-Am Maverick X3 MAX side-by-side vehicle, furthering its push to reshape the super sport market. The game-changing Maverick X3 MAX vehicle features the same sophisticated blend of defiant design, precision handling and exceptional power found in the two-seat Maverick X3 vehicle, but also presents new levels of comfort and control for multi-passenger use.

"With the launch of the Can-Am Defender in September 2015, the Defender MAX in March 2016 and the Can-Am Maverick X3 vehicle in September 2016, the Can-Am Maverick X3 MAX is the fourth vehicle demonstrating our commitment to launching a new side-by-side every six months through 2020," adds Boisjoli.

About BRP

BRP (TSX: DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am all-terrain and side-by- side vehicles, Can-Am Spyder roadsters, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of over CA$3.8 billion from over 100 countries, the Company employs approximately 7,900 people worldwide.

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, SHOT, Freeride, Renegade, Summit, MXZ, X-RS, Maverick, X3, MAX, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

