NEW YORK and LONDON, 2017-02-16 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today announces that it has been competitively selected to deliver its SMARTS Market Surveillance technology to EBS BrokerTec, a NEX Group business that provides electronic trading technology and services to the fixed income and foreign exchange (FX) markets. SMARTS Market Surveillance will be integrated within the EBS and BrokerTec platforms to monitor the US Treasuries, FX, and US and EU repo markets order submission and trading behavior. Nasdaq and EBS BrokerTec have been technology partners since 1999.



"The EBS and BrokerTec platforms are the industry standards for the markets that we operate in and as such we have an obligation to protect the integrity of the FX and fixed income markets at all times," said Dan Cleaves, Co-Head of EBS BrokerTec Markets. "Nasdaq's SMART Market Surveillance technology is the most advanced in the market and will support us in monitoring overall trading activity and ensure a healthy ecosystem for all of our customers."



SMARTS Market Surveillance uses contextualized detection algorithms to identify the entire spectrum of trading behaviors across multiple products.The platform is able to detect patterns in real-time and has been implemented in all asset classes, including equities, fixed income, FX, derivatives, swaps, commodities and power. Alerts and visualisations specific to these asset classes enable the analyst to quickly identify issues and explore the data for further behavioural discovery.



"We are thrilled to expand our long and successful partnership with EBS BrokerTec as they continue to invest in new technologies that will support their efforts in trade monitoring and maintaining the integrity of their global markets," said Lars Ottersgård, Executive Vice President and Head of Market Technology, Nasdaq. "Nasdaq is constantly innovating our surveillance solutions to the benefit of our clients like EBS BrokerTec. We are deeply focused on exploring and leveraging the technologies of tomorrow that we can deliver to our clients today."



