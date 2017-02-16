Ex-Wooga Leadership Join Snowprint to Open New Game Development Studio in Berlin

Wilhelm Österberg, formerly head of studio at Wooga, to lead Snowprint's Berlin studio development

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Now entering their second year in active game production, Snowprint Studios has announced the formation of a new, Berlin-based studio to grow their capacity and add veteran talent. The new studio, composed of senior talent experienced with working on global mid-core titles, will support the company's vision of making accessible mid-core gaming experiences.

Snowprint also announced that Wilhelm Österberg, who was most recently head of studio at Wooga and led Wooga's mid-core initiative through Black Anvil, joined the company as the GM and managing director at the new Berlin studio where he will oversee game production and studio management. With over a decade of experience, Österberg has led games development teams at several companies including DICE, and most recently led development of Black Anvil's first release, Warlords. The Berlin team will initially be comprised of eight members, all of whom previously worked with Österberg at Black Anvil.

"Snowprint is about talented individuals coming together in tight-knit teams with a shared passion for creating great gaming experiences," said Alexander Ekvall, Snowprint Studios CEO. "To get this right is a rare thing, so when we saw the opportunity to form a studio around Wilhelm and the talented people he has been working with, we knew it would be the perfect added element for Snowprint's ongoing journey as we continue to explore uncharted territory in the mid-core landscape."

"Alexander has gathered some of the greatest mobile game developers in the world to form Snowprint Studios. I'm proud to count my team among them," said Österberg. "Snowprint is proving that there are different paths to explore within mid-core, making the category more accessible while delivering amazingly rich gaming experiences. The team at the Berlin studio is looking forward to joining them on that path."

Snowprint Studios will be revealing additional details about their projects in the near future. Their first game, previously revealed to be a new kind of role-playing game set in the epic realm of Norse mythology, is currently in development.

About Snowprint Studios:

Stockholm Sweden-based Snowprint Studios was founded in 2015 by industry veterans with an aim at creating rich gaming experiences for the everyday gamer through a new take on the mid-core games category. Its team members have worked on a wide range of critically acclaimed and commercially successful free-to-play mobile games in the past, and are using their collective knowledge to deliver well-crafted mechanics, aesthetics, characters and more to make mid-core games more accessible.

