

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial trading trends in U.S. Future market points to a lower start for Wall Street. Housing starts and jobless claims data could be the head-turners of the day. The Philly Fed manufacturing report also is keenly watched by traders. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are trading in the red.



As of 7.00 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 32 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 4 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 1.50 points.



U.S. stocks closed notably higher on Wednesday. The major averages closed firmly in positive territory, just off their best levels of the day. The Dow climbed 107.45 points or 0.5 percent to 20,611.86, the Nasdaq advanced 36.87 points or 0.6 percent to 5,819.44, and the S&P 500 rose 11.67 points or 0.5 percent to 2,349.25.



On the economic front, the monthly housing starts data for January will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 1.232 million, slightly up from $1.226 million last month.



The Labor Department's Jobless claims for the week will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a growth to 246 K from 234K last year.



Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey for February is scheduled for 8.30 am ET. The forecasters are expecting 19.3, down from 23.6.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's natural gas report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the previous week, the gas stocks in underground storage for the U.S. and three regions of the country were down 152 bcf.



2-year, 5-year and 7-year Federal Note auctions will be held at 11.00 am ET. 30-year TIPS auction will be at 1.00 pm ET.



The Fed Balance sheet for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the level was at $4.456 trillion.



The money supply data for the week will be revealed at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was a deficit of 16.8 billion.



In the corporate sector, Bunge Ltd. (BG) announced the fourth-quarter earnings of $1.70 per share, up from $1.57 per share last year.



Revenue for the quarter increased to $12.06 billion from $11.11 billion a year ago. Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) reported its fourth-quarter earnings that declined to $4.8 million or $0.028 per share from $6.5 million or $0.038 per share a year ago. Revenue for the quarter rose 14.3 percent to $203.4 million from $178 million last year.



Marathon Oil Corp. reported narrower net loss for the fourth quarter of $83 million than $323 million last year. Loss per share narrowed to $0.10 from $0.48 a year ago. Wall Street was looking for a loss of $0.15 per share.



Revenue for the quarter declined $1.39 billion from $1.48 billion in the previous year. Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Thursday on the upbeat U.S. data coupled with Fed Chair Janet Yellen's hawkish tone in her latest remarks.



Chinese stocks rose. The benchmark Shanghai Composite finished up 16.63 points or 0.52 percent at 3,229.62 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed up 112 points or 0.47 percent to close at 24,107.70.



Japanese shares retreated as the dollar slipped against rivals, including the Japanese yen. The Nikkei average dropped 90.45 points or 0.47 percent to 19,347.53 while the broader Topix index closed 0.17 percent lower at 1,551.07.



Australian shares closed modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 7.20 points or 0.12 percent to 5,816.30, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 3.90 points or 0.07 percent at 5,863.



European shares are trading broadly lower. France's CAC 40 is slipping 21.19 points or 0.43 percent, Germany's DAX is declining 36.16 points or 0.31 percent. FTSE 100 of England is retreating 33.94 points or 0.46 percent. Swiss Market Index is down 40.84 points or 0.48 percent. Euro Stoxx 50 is down 0.41 percent.



