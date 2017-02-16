Helium Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021 - By Type, Industry Vertical & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Helium market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.53% during the forecast period. High investment in R&D activities is driving the demand for helium since liquid helium is widely used in quantum mechanics to study the atomic structure and behavior of subatomic particles such as protons, electrons, and neutrons. Growing packaging industry is also augmenting the demand for helium as increasing demand for processed food and beverage industry requires packaging gas to pack food products into a modified atmosphere environment.

The healthcare sector significantly propels the growth of global helium market due to high use of helium in NMR machines, MRI, and nuclear reactors as a coolant owing to its high specific heat and chemical inertness. By distribution type, the packaged mode held the largest share in 2015 as there is a high demand for liquid and gaseous helium in terms of small volume requirements.

Ongoing R&D activities regarding the use of helium for various analytical applications in different industries will bolster the growth of global helium market in the coming years. However, stringent regulatory standards and safety regulations regarding the storage, transportation, and distribution of helium will pose a great challenge for the market growth during the forecast period.



Companies Mentioned



Ras Gas

Praxair

Air Liquide

Gazprom

Linde

Iwatani

Messer Group

Buzwair

LNG Japan Corporation

Matheson Tri-Gas

