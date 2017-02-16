Global Overview of the Flavours and Fragrances Market 2015-2020 - 10th Edition - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "A Global Overview of the Flavours and Fragrances Market - 10th Edition" report to their offering.

This latest market report brings together the most up-to-date information available on the Global Flavours and Fragrances Industry, building on previous editions of the study with expanded product categories.

All the data in this report plus additional historical trends and forecasts are available in a unique online database.

Aspects of the market covered in this study:

- Consumption of flavours and fragrances by end-use application in each global region and country by value (US$), 2015-2020

- Principal trends and factors affecting the market

- Profiles of key suppliers

- Overview of supply structure and global market shares

The report covers the following end-use sectors:

Flavours:

Beverages, Confectionery, Bakery, Snacks, Savoury/Convenience, Meat, Dairy, Oral/Pharmaceutical, Other (including animal feeds, tobacco etc.)

Fragrances:

Fine Fragrances, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Soap & Detergents, Household Cleaners & Air Fresheners, Other (including candles, aromatherapy, insecticides etc.)

New for 2016 - Expanded End-use Product Categories

A further breakdown is provided for each end-use category, by country, in 2015 for both flavours and fragrances.

FLAVOURS

- Bakery - Baked Goods, Cereals, Others

- Beverages - Alcoholic, Dry, Non-Alcoholic

- Confectionery - Chewing Gum, Chocolate, Sugar Confectionery

- Dairy - Cheese/Cream Cheese, Ice Cream, Milk/Dairy Drinks, Others, Yoghurt

- Meat/Fish - Canned/Preserved, Chilled Processed, Frozen

- Oral/Pharma - Oral Care, Pharma

- Others - Animal Feed, Infant, Pet Food, Tobacco

- Savoury - Fats/Oils, Noodles, Ready Meals, Sauces/Dressings/Condiments, Soups

- Snacks - Crisps, Other Snacks

FRAGRANCES

- Cosmetics & Toiletries - Body Care, Cosmetics, Hair Care, Hygiene,

- Shaving Products

- Fine Fragrances - Men's, Women's

- Household - Air Fresheners, Bathroom, Dishwashing, Floor, Kitchen, Window

- Cleaning

- Other - Aromatherapy, Insecticides, Others, Scented Candles

- Soap & Detergents - Fabric Detergents, Fabric Softeners, Washing Powders, Washing Soaps

Companies Mentioned

- Firmenich

- Frutarom

- Givaudan

- Huabao

- IFF

- Kerry

- Mane SA

- Robertet

- Sensient

- Symrise

- T. Hasegawa

- Takasago

- Wild Flavors

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wxm8pl/a_global_overview

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





