Global Busbar Market Analysis & Trends 2015-2025 - Power Rating (Medium Power, High Power, Low Power) & End-User (Industrial, Residential, Utilities) - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Busbar Market Analysis & Trends - Power Rating (Medium Power, High Power, Low Power), End-User (Industrial, Residential, Utilities) - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Busbar Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.8% from 2015 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing consumption of electricity and increasing demand for Renewable Energy Sources.

Based on Power Rating the market is categorized into Medium Power, High Power and Low Power. Depending on the End-User the market is segmented by Industrial, Residential, Utilities and Other End Users.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Busbar across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research.

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing demand for Renewable Energy Sources

3.1.2 Growing consumption of electricity

3.1.3 Recent Technological advancements in Busbar

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Busbar Market, By End-User

4.1 Industrial

4.2 Residential

4.3 Utilities

4.4 Other End Users

5 Busbar Market, By Power Rating

5.1 Medium Power

5.2 High Power

5.3 Low Power

6 Busbar Market, By Geography

7 Key Player Activities

7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

7.3 Product Launch & Expansions

7.4 Other Activities

8 Leading Companies

8.1 ABB Ltd.

8.2 Chint Electrics Co. Ltd.

8.3 Eaton Corporation Plc.

8.4 Legrand S.A.

8.5 Mersen S.A.

8.6 Power Products LLC.

8.7 Rittal GMBH & Co. KG

8.8 Schneider Electric SE

8.9 Siemens AG

8.10 TE Connectivity Ltd.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/db7brg/global_busbar

