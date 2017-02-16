Arizona Attorney Hourly Rate Report 2017: Growth in Hourly Rates will Continue into 2017-2018 Unabated - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Arizona Attorney Rate Report 2017" is the most comprehensive listing and analysis of Attorney hourly rates in the State of Arizona. The report details the hourly rates of Partners, Counsel, Associates and Support Staff for 2011 - 2016 and Forecasts 2017 Rates.

Arizona is a high-growth state for legal services because of the migration and formation of companies there. Law Firms follow their Clients and Prospects and Arizona, because of its tax structure and favorable business climate, attracts both existing companies and ones wanting to start there. No one seems to mind the heat. Because of this trend, Attorney Hourly Rates have increased faster in Arizona than the national average. The author believes that the growth in hourly rates will continue into 2017-2018 unabated.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Rates by Individual Firm and Key Practice Areas within the Firm



2. Rates by Practice Area for all Firms in Arizona



3. Rates by City for all Arizona Firms



4. Rates by Industry for All Arizona Firms



5. Relative Rate Rankings by Firm (Highest to Lowest)

