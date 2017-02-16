Fuel Additives Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2021 - By Type, Application & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fuel Additives Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021" report to their offering.
Fuel additives help improve the efficiency of fuels like gasoline and diesel. The fuel additives market can broadly be classified into, refinery products like antioxidants, distribution system products like corrosion inhibitors and automotive performance enhancement products like deposit control additives and cetane improvers.
In 2021, the market for fuel additives is projected to reach US$9.784 billion, increasing from US$6.394 billion, growing at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period. Factors driving growth in the market are stringent government regulations for fuel efficiency and environmental protection, increasing demand for ultra-low Sulphur diesel and increased automobile production in large markets. Asia Pacific region is projected to witness high growth over the forecast period on account of rising automobile sales in the region.
Scope of the Report:
By Type
- Deposit Control Additives
- Cetane Improvers
- Antioxidants
- Dyes
- Lubricity Additives
- Corrosion Inhibitors
- Others
By Application
- Gasoline
- Diesel
- Others
Companies Mentioned
- Afton Chemical Corporation
- BASF
- Lubrizol Corporation
- Huntsman Corporation
- AkzoNobel
- Chemtura Corporation
- Chevron Oronite
- National Aluminium Company ( NALCO)
- Baker Hughes Incorporated
- Evonik Industries
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Fuel Additives Market Forecast by Type
6. Fuel Additives Market Forecast By Application
7. Fuel Additives Market By Geography
8. Competitive Intelligence
9. Company Profiles
