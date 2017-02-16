Fuel Additives Market to Reach $9.7 Billion by 2021 - By Type, Application & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fuel additives help improve the efficiency of fuels like gasoline and diesel. The fuel additives market can broadly be classified into, refinery products like antioxidants, distribution system products like corrosion inhibitors and automotive performance enhancement products like deposit control additives and cetane improvers.

In 2021, the market for fuel additives is projected to reach US$9.784 billion, increasing from US$6.394 billion, growing at a CAGR of 7.35% during the forecast period. Factors driving growth in the market are stringent government regulations for fuel efficiency and environmental protection, increasing demand for ultra-low Sulphur diesel and increased automobile production in large markets. Asia Pacific region is projected to witness high growth over the forecast period on account of rising automobile sales in the region.

Scope of the Report:

By Type



Deposit Control Additives

Cetane Improvers

Antioxidants

Dyes

Lubricity Additives

Corrosion Inhibitors

Others



By Application



Gasoline

Diesel

Others



Companies Mentioned



Afton Chemical Corporation

BASF

Lubrizol Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

AkzoNobel

Chemtura Corporation

Chevron Oronite

National Aluminium Company ( NALCO)

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Evonik Industries

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Fuel Additives Market Forecast by Type



6. Fuel Additives Market Forecast By Application



7. Fuel Additives Market By Geography



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



