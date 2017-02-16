CafeX Supervisor Assist Now Rated "Avaya Compliant"

- Real-time agent monitoring and coaching application is compatible with Avaya Aura® customer engagement solutions

- Helps enterprises improve customer loyalty and first call resolution scores with fewer escalations through more connected workforce

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CafeX Communications, a leading supplier of real-time collaboration software for mobile and web applications, today announced that CafeX Supervisor Assist is compliant with key customer engagement solutions from Avaya, a global provider of business communications software, systems and services.

Supervisor Assist provides managers with a web application to observe and guide agents remotely during live customer calls. Supervisors can see an agent's desktop, drop helpful tips over web chat, spotlight areas on the agent's screen and click to open files or fill out forms on the agent's behalf. This virtual over-the-shoulder mentoring solution helps businesses improve service, minimize customer escalations and reduce operating costs, as this video shows.

Supervisor Assist Release 1.9 is now compliance-tested by Avaya for compatibility with Avaya Aura® Communication Manager & Avaya Aura Application Enablement Services 6.3.

Supervisor Assist helps improve contact center performance in a number of areas, including remote agent observation and coaching, peer mentoring, distance training, new employee onboarding and customer service escalation management. Agents become more proficient more quickly, which helps contact centers improve key indicators such as first call resolution and customer loyalty. The solution also complements existing quality management and customer analytics programs by taking a more proactive, real-time approach to agent monitoring and assistance.

CafeX is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program-an initiative to develop, market and sell innovative third-party products that interoperate with Avaya technology and extend the value of a company's investment in its network.

As a Technology Partner, CafeX is eligible to submit products for compliance testing by the Avaya Solution Interoperability and Test Lab. There, a team of Avaya engineers develops a comprehensive test plan for each application to verify whether it is Avaya compatible. Doing so enables businesses to confidently add best-in-class capabilities to their network without having to replace their existing infrastructure-speeding deployment of new applications and reducing both network complexity and implementation costs.

Quotes:

"Avaya compliance gives enterprises the confidence to incorporate new technology within their existing environments more easily and cost effectively. Supervisor Assist together with the Avaya Aura Platform helps businesses get more from their communications infrastructure, empowering agents with proactive coaching to increase customer satisfaction and contact center efficiency."

-- Kris Hopkins, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, CafeX Communications

"Technology Partners like CafeX are helping Avaya deliver business innovation to enterprises based on open, standards-based platforms. Solutions like Supervisor Assist that facilitate real-time assistance for agents during customer interactions can help companies improve quality assurance for more effective customer engagement."

-- Eric Rossman, Vice President, Developer Relations, Avaya

Additional Resources

www.cafex.com

www.devconnectmarketplace.com/cafex-communications

www.avaya.com/devconnect

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information, please visit www.avaya.com.

About CafeX

CafeX makes it easier for companies to enhance live engagement within web and mobile applications. Trusted by many Global 2000 companies, CafeX's award-winning collaboration software operates within the context of business workflows to increase customer satisfaction and workforce productivity. For more information about CafeX, please visit www.cafex.com or follow @CafeXComms.

CafeX Communications and CafeX Live Assist are trademarks of CafeX Communications, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Inquiries:





Media Inquiries: John Stafford, Parallel Communications





DevConnect PR +1 (515) 708-1296





613-595-9223 jstafford@parallelpr.com





devconnect@avaya.com

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160225/337466LOGO