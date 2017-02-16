

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dean Foods Co (DF) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $34 million, or $0.38 per share. This was up from $33 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $2.02 billion



Dean Foods Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $34 Mln. vs. $33 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.38 vs. $0.36 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q4): $2.02 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.12 - $0.20 Full year EPS guidance: $1.35 - $1.55



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX