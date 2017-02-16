

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stillwater Mining Co. (SWC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $6.02 million, or $0.05 per share. This was higher than $4.42 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 25.2% to $215.40 million. This was up from $171.99 million last year.



Stillwater Mining Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $6.02 Mln. vs. $4.42 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.05 vs. $0.04 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q4): $215.40 Mln vs. $171.99 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 25.2%



