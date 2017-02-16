

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European Central Bank policymakers broadly agreed to look through the energy-driven recent upturns in headline inflation, minutes of the ECB's policy session held on January 18-19 showed Thursday.



The Governing Council must carefully monitor potential indirect and second-round effects of the recent inflation spike, the minutes, which the ECB calls 'account' of the meeting said.



Policymakers also agreed that it was imperative to maintain a very substantial degree of monetary accommodation for inflation pressures to build up and durably support headline inflation.



Otherwise, recent encouraging developments in inflation expectations and the prospects for a sustained adjustment in inflation towards the near 2 percent target could be put at risk.



'Therefore, the Governing Council was seen as well advised to remain patient and maintain a 'steady hand' to provide stability and predictability in an environment that was still characterized by a high level of uncertainty,' the central bank said.



