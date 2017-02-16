

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were slightly higher Thursday morning, but remained in a narrow trading range amid surging U.S. production.



U.S. crude-oil inventories have climbed to their highest weekly level on record, the Energy Information Administration said yesterday.



They reported an increase in commercial crude oil inventories of 9.5 million barrels to a total of 518.1 million barrels.



Meanwhile, OPEC members are complying with supply quotas as part of an historic deal with Russia to trim supplies.



WTI light sweet crude was up 20 cents at $53.34 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX