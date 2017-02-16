With reference to the press release published by Diamyd Medical AB on February 16, 2017, 14:05 CET, the trading in the shares of Diamyd Medical AB (DMYD, ISIN code SE0005162880, order book ID 94266) shall be resumed. The opening auction starts at 14:30 CET followed by continuous trading from 14:40 CET.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.