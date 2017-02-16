Medicinal Cannabis Industry Turns Toward Biopharma Influence for Competitive Advantages in Product Development

PALM BEACH, Florida, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Vinergy Resources Ltd (OTCQB: VNNYF) (CSE:VIN), in conjunction with its proposed acquisition of MJ Biopharma (announced December 14, 2016) is pleased to announce that, as a part of the Company's strategy to develop a lab for research and development products that test and identify specific cannabinoid isolates for targeted therapeutic purposes, it has appointed John Simon to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). John has a Bachelor of Science from the University of Alberta, is a senior member of the American Society for Quality, a Certified Quality Auditor (CQA), a Registered Quality Assurance Professional in Good Laboratory Practice (RQAP-GLP) and maintains Regulatory Affairs Certification (RAC) through the Regulatory Affairs Professional Society. Read this and more news for Vinergy Resources at: http://marketnewsupdates.com/news/vnnyf.html

Through John's consultancy practice, he assists companies with both site licenses and product licenses. He has helped companies obtain, renew and maintain in good standing Drug Establishment Licenses (DEL); Medical Device Establishment Licenses (MDEL); Natural and Non-prescription Site Licenses (NNHPD); and Licenses to Cultivate and Distribute under the Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (MMPR) (now under the ACMPR). "With John's substantial background in QA and regulatory affairs specific to drug development and the cannabis industry, he will be a key asset in driving our cannabis product and technology initiatives," said Mr.Kent Deuters, CEO of MJ Biopharma.

Vinergy Resources also announced this week a major breakthrough while conducting research and development on oral cannabinoid complex (Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Cannabidiol (CBD), Cannabinol (CBN) and Terpenes) delivery strips and controlled time release capsule technology. This novel approach will be the basis for several products where water or saliva is the catalyst used to activate the carrier for delivery and absorption of the cannabinoid complex into the body.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTCQB: ACBFF) (TSX-V: ACB.V) a dually-listed company on Wednesday closed up on the OTC markets at $1.96 trading over 500,000 shares and closed even on the TSX at $2.56 trading over 2.6 million shares by the market close. Aurora Cannabis and Radient Technologies (RTI.V) this week provided an update on their previously announced collaboration arrangements. Read the full announcement at http://finance.yahoo.com/news/aurora-cannabis-radient-technologies-exclusive-124000123.html

Canopy Growth Corporation (OTC: TWMJF)(TSX: WEED.TO) this week released its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, the period ended December 31 , 2016. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Consolidated financial results include the accounts of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries which include Tweed Inc. ("Tweed"), Tweed Farms Inc. ("Tweed Farms"), and Bedrocan Canada Inc. ("Bedrocan Canada") and its investments in affiliates. Read the full report at http://finance.yahoo.com/news/canopy-growth-corporation-reports-third-113000287.html

Aphria Inc. (OTCQB: APHQF) (TSX-V: APH.V) a dually listed company on Wednesday closed up on the OTC markets at $5.01 trading over 400,000 shares and closed up on the TSX at $6.52 trading over 4.8 million shares by the market close. Aphria, one of Canada's lowest cost producers, produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis. Located in Leamington, Ontario, the greenhouse capital of Canada. Aphria is truly powered by sunlight, allowing for the most natural growing conditions available.

INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) closed up over 12% on Wednesday at $10.82 trading over 3.2 Million shares by the market close. Insys Therapeutics this week announced that the Company is providing for the use of Cannabidiol Oral Solution at doses up to 40 mg/kg/day in compassionate use studies in subjects with refractory pediatric epilepsy following completion of 48 weeks of treatment in the ongoing long-term safety study. The long-term safety study permitted subjects who had completed the initial safety and pharmacokinetic (PK) study to receive Cannabidiol Oral Solution at doses up to 40 mg/kg/day for up to 48 weeks.

