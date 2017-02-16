Thin Film and Printed Battery Market Worth 1.25 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Thin Film and Printed Battery Market by Voltage Rating (Below 1.5 V, 1.5 V to 3 V, Above 3 V), Chargeability (Rechargeable, Single Use), Application (Packaging, Smart Card, Wearable Device, Consumer Electronic, Medical Device) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is estimated to be worth USD 1.25 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 24.7% between 2016 and 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse67 market data Tables and54 Figures spread through 153 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Thin Film and Printed Battery Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/printed-thin-film-battery-market-660.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



Factors driving the thin film and printed battery market include increasing demand for wearable devices, increasing integration of printed battery solution in smart textiles, and high requirement of thin film and printed battery solutions in the healthcare industry.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=660

"Smart packaging application held the largest market size in the overall thin film and printed battery market "

The smart packaging application held the largest market size in terms of value in 2015. The packaging requirements have been growing over the years as the packaging of products has a direct impact on customers' decisions. Therefore, packaging manufacturers are integrating sound and display text, RFID tags, and interactive media in packages using ultra-thin flexible power sources. These factors are driving the growth of the thin film and printed battery market for the smart packaging application.

"Batteries having a voltage rating of above 3 V to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022"

Above 3 V is expected to dominate the global thin film and printed battery market between 2016 and 2022. Thin film and printed batteries above 3 V are widely used in applications such as smartwatches, fitness bands, smartglasses, smart cards, energy harvesting, and portable consumer electronics devices. The trend of using miniaturized products used for these applications has increased the demand for above 3 V thin film and printed batteries, thereby driving the growth of the market for thin film and printed batteries with the voltage rating of above 3 V.

"APAC expected to grow at the highest rate between 2016 and 2022"

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for thin film and printed batteries during the forecast period. Increasing demand for portable consumer electronic devices in the region is driving the demand for thin film and printed batteries. Also, the advancement of technology in the smart packaging, smart cards, and the growing popularity of wearable devices in this region ate the major factors fueling the growth of the thin film and printed battery market in APAC. Moreover, the penetration of IoT in medical devices and the miniaturization of wireless communication devices would further drive the demand for thin and flexible batteries in this region.

Inquiry Before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=660

Major players involved in the development of thin film and printed battery include Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Enfucell Oy Ltd. (Finland), Blue Spark Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Cymbet Corporation (U.S.), Imprint Energy (U.S.), BrightVolt Inc. (U.S.), NEC Energy Solutions (U.S.), Ultralife Corporation (U.S.), Flexel LLC (U.S.), Excellatron Solid State LLC (U.S.), ProtoFlex Corporation (U.S.), and Jenax Inc. (South Korea).

Browse Related Reports

Flexible Battery Market by Type (Thin-Film (Lithium-Ion, Lithium Polymer), Printed, Curved), Chargeability (Rechargeable, Single-Use), Application (Packaging, Smart Card, Wearable Devices, Consumer Electronics, Medical Devices) - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/flexible-battery-market-190884508.html

Printed Electronics Market by Material (Ink, Substrate), Technology (Inkjet, Screen, Gravure, Flexographic), Device (Sensors, Displays, Batteries, RFID, Lighting, Photovoltaic) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022 http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/printed-electronics-market-197.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical info graphics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

Markets and Markets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets