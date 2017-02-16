Technology and Telemedicine Advancements in Healthcare Boosting Improved Patient Care

PALM BEACH, Florida, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Patient Care services are vastly improving with the infusion of innovative telemedicine application, new and leading edge therapies and remote patient monitoring services that are experiencing a boom worldwide. The healthcare sector as whole continues to evolve with the advancement of technologies, services and new therapies for companies such as Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTC: RQHTF) (TSX-V: RHT), Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB), Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDQ: CYTX), Zenosense, Inc. (OTC: ZENO), BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT).

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: RQHTF) (TSX: RHT.V), a technology company focused on creating innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-based Healthcare, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Paz Home Health LLC in Texas to provide Reliq's hardware and software solutions to their home care clients. Patient enrollment will begin in March 2017 with 500 Paz Home Health patients, building to over 10,000 patients and over $6 Million in recurring annual revenue in 2018. Read this full release and recent news releases for Reliq Health Technologies at http://marketnewsupdates.com/news/rqhtf.html

"We are very pleased to be working with Paz Home Health to deliver high quality care to patients in the home," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. "Reliq's remote patient monitoring system quickly and easily collects sophisticated health data from patients in their own homes. Our secure, cloud-based care collaboration platform provides the clinical care team, patient and family members with real-time access to patient health information including trends over time. This helps the care team identify patients whose condition is becoming unstable and intervene early, before a serious complication develops. Patients and their loved ones are able to clearly see how compliance with prescribed medication and lifestyle changes affect the patient's health measures, improving patient engagement and patient- and family-reported satisfaction. Reliq's virtual care platform was designed to reduce readmissions and improve health outcomes. Our technology allows patients to receive high quality care from the comfort of their own homes, reducing the cost of care delivery and increasing patient and family satisfaction."

"Our mission at Paz Home Health is to provide peace of mind for patients and their loved ones," said Dayana Bermea, CEO. "We are excited to be working with Reliq Health to support our care providers in their day-to-day workflow, freeing up more time for patient care. Reliq Health's cloud-based portal will allow our clients' family members to access real-time information about their loved one's health status, care team and home visit schedule. Patients and their families can feel secure knowing that the Reliq Health system will continuously monitor the patient at home and summon emergency services if needed. At Paz Home Health we are always striving to provide our clients with best in class home healthcare."

In other healthcare sector-related market performances and developments of note:

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) closed up over 6% on Wednesday at $2.49 trading over 1.6 Million shares by the market close. Cellectar Biosciences, announced this month the advance online publication of an article in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology. In addition, the company anticipates an oral presentation on its drug delivery platform at the Academic Surgical Congress on February 8, 2017, at the Encore Hotel, Las Vegas. Each publication increases our understanding regarding the unique tumor targeting ability of the company's phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) with fluorescent payloads.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDQ: CYTX) closed up slightly on Wednesday at $1.99 trading over 1.4 Million shares by the market close. Cytori Therapeutics this week announced it has completed its acquisition of assets of privately held Azaya Therapeutics, Inc., a leader in the research, development and manufacturing of nanoparticle therapeutics (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition provides Cytori with a proprietary liposomal nanoparticle technology platform that is intended to complement Cytori's leadership position in regenerative medicine and expand its pipeline with two promising nanoparticle oncology drugs.

Zenosense, Inc. (OTCQB: ZENO) closed up over 47% on Wednesday at $0.65 by the market close well above the average daily trading volume. Zenosense, a healthcare technology company primarily focused on the development and commercialization of MIDS Cardiac', a Point of Care ("POC") handheld device for the early detection of certain cardiac event biomarkers to significantly accelerate the triage, diagnosis, treatment and disposition of patients reporting chest pain and with suspected acute myocardial infarction (heart attack), announced last month that MIDS Medical Limited ("MML"), our 40% owned joint venture based at Sci-Tech, Daresbury, UK has submitted a UK Intellectual Property Office patent application for an additional MIDS detection method.

BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) closed up on Wednesday at $25.10 trading over 700,000 shares by the market close. BioTelemetry is the leading wireless medical technology company focused on the delivery of health information to improve quality of life and reduce cost of care. The company currently provides cardiac monitoring services, original equipment manufacturing with a primary focus on cardiac monitoring devices and centralized cardiac core laboratory services.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated three thousand nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Reliq Health Technologies Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email:info@marketnewsupdates.com - +1(561)325-8757

