

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The deputy commander of Operation Inherent Resolve has said that that the Islamic State is defending robustly in Iraq and Syria but they're losing fighters, leaders and resources.



British Army Maj. Gen. Rupert Jones briefed the media in Washington via video conference from Baghdad Wednesday, discussing progress in Syria and Iraq and updating stabilization efforts that set conditions for normality to return once ISIL is defeated.



Beginning with the counter-ISIS fight in Syria, Gen. Rupert Jones said the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian Arab Coalition continue to pressure and isolate Raqqa.



'Since they started the operations on Nov. 5, they've liberated more than 3,900 square kilometers of territory as they advance from the north-northwest and now northeast of Raqqa . liberating tens of thousands of people from ISIS,' he said.



Arab forces are doing most of the fighting and many more are being recruited and trained as they march south, Jones added, noting that ISIS is defending robustly but they're losing fighters, leaders and resources.



In Iraq, the Iraqi forces continue preparing to liberate western Mosul.



ISIS still holds about 750,000 people in western Mosul and must now be dealt with, he added.



