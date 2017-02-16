FORM Holdings Corp.: XPRESSPA ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF A NEW LOCATION AT JOHN F. KENNEDY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

New Spa is Fifth Location in JFK's Terminal 4

NEW YORK - February 16, 2017 - XpresSpa, the industry-leading luxury airport spa company and a wholly owned subsidiary of FORM Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: FH), today announced that it has opened a new spa location at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in Terminal 4, bringing its total spa count to five in that terminal.

"The newest XpresSpa at JFK strengthens our presence and reinforces our position as the number one luxury airport spa brand. New York continues to serve as a major travel hub in the U.S. and we are excited to expand our growth in this location and beyond," said Ed Jankowski, CEO of XpresSpa.

The five spa locations at JFK Terminal 4 deliver the highest level of pampering to air travelers and confirms the demand for spa services within a single terminal. Terminal 4 accounts for approximately 40% of the total passenger traffic at the entire airport. The new spa is located in Terminal 4, Concourse B, across from Gate B39. The spa officially opened on Sunday, February 12, 2017.

Since announcing FORM's acquisition of XpresSpa on August 8, 2016, XpresSpa has opened 3 new spa locations.

About FORM Holdings Corp.

FORM Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: FH) is a publicly held diversified holding company that specializes in identifying, investing in and developing companies with superior growth potential. FORM's current holdings include Group Mobile, FLI Charge, Infomedia and intellectual property assets. Group Mobile is a provider of rugged, mobile and field-use computing products, serving customers worldwide. FLI Charge designs, develops, licenses, manufactures and markets wireless conductive power and charging solutions. Infomedia is a leading provider of customer relationship management and monetization technologies to mobile carriers and device manufacturers. FORM Holdings' intellectual property division is engaged in the development and monetization of intellectual property. To learn more about Form Holdings Corp., visit: www.FormHoldings.com (http://www.FormHoldings.com).

About XpresSpa

XpresSpa is the industry-leading luxury travel spa business, serving almost one million air travelers each year at its 53 stores across 22 airports in the United States, Amsterdam and Dubai as of February 15, 2016. XpresSpa offers travelers premium spa services, including massages, reflexology, stress and tension release, manicures, pedicures, facials and waxing. Its Xpress nail, massage and hair blow-out services are designed specifically for the busy traveling customer, with treatments completed in 30 minutes or less. In stores and online, XpresSpa also offers exclusive luxury travel products and accessories, including travel pillows, blankets, massagers, and personal, hair, nail and bath and body products. XpresSpa has over 750 employees, including talented teams of professionally licensed massage therapists, cosmetologists and nail technicians who are committed to providing exceptional customer experiences.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Statements in this press release regarding the proposed merger between FORM and XpresSpa; the expected timetable for completing the transaction; the potential value created by the proposed merger for FORM's stockholders and XpresSpa's equity holders; the potential of FORM's business after completion of the merger; XpresSpa's projected revenue, the ability to raise capital to fund operations and business plan; the continued listing of FORM's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; market acceptance of FORM products; the collective ability to protect intellectual property rights; competition from other providers and products; FORM's management and board of directors after completion of the Merger; and any other statements about FORM's or XpresSpa's management teams' future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the risk that FORM and XpresSpa may not be able to complete the proposed transaction; the inability to realize the potential value created by the proposed merger for FORM's stockholders; FORM's inability to maintain the listing of its securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market after completion of the merger; the potential lack of market acceptance of FORM's products; FORM's inability to monetize and recoup FORM's investment with respect to assets and other businesses that that were acquired or will be acquired in the future; general economic conditions and level of information technology and consumer electronics spending; unexpected trends in the mobile phone and telecom computing industries; the potential loss of one or more of FORM's significant Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") suppliers, the potential lack of market acceptance of FORM's products; market acceptance, quality, pricing, availability and useful life of FORM's products and services, as well as the mix of FORM's products and services sold; potential competition from other providers and products; FORM's inability to license and monetize FORM's patents, including the outcome of litigation; FORM's inability to develop and introduce new products and/or develop new intellectual property; FORM's inability to protect FORM's intellectual property rights; new legislation, regulations or court rulings related to enforcing patents, that could harm FORM's business and operating results; FORM's inability to retain key members of its management team; and other risks and uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including FORM's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 filed with the SEC on March 10, 2016. Investors and stockholders are also urged to read the risk factors set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus carefully when they are available. FORM expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

FORM HOLDINGS

212-309-7549

info@FormHoldings.com (mailto:info@FormHoldings.com)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: FORM Holdings Corp. via Globenewswire

