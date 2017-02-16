sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 16.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,097 Euro		+0,007
+7,78 %
WKN: A2AP1X ISIN: CA39986E1051 Ticker-Symbol: 97A 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GROWMAX RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GROWMAX RESOURCES CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,104
0,121
15:44
0,108
0,119
15:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GROWMAX RESOURCES CORP
GROWMAX RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GROWMAX RESOURCES CORP0,097+7,78 %