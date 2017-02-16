Increased Concerns for National Defense, Cybersecurity, Terrorism Threats Fueling Latest Rise in Innovative Detection Products and Applications

PALM BEACH, Florida, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As the new U.S. administration settles in and begins implementing its policies; national security, weapons and cybersecurity sectors are poised to benefit due to an increased focus and willingness to spend on the newest and leading edge early detection products and services for cybersecurity, defense and weapon terrorization and threats. Companies focused on meeting the rising security industry needs include: Patriot One Technologies Inc., (OTC: PTOTF) (TSX-V: PAT.V), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR), FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE)

Patriot One Technologies Inc., (OTCQB: PTOTF) (TSX.V: PAT), developer of a revolutionary concealed weapons detection system, has been accepted and recognized by the Security Industry Association (SIA) and ISC West to participate in the New Product Showcase in Las Vegas, NV. The New Product Showcase is the premier platform for security professionals to evaluate new products and technologies for use in security applications. Patriot One's NForce CMR1000 software solution will be featured in the Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection category as part of the New Product Showcase at ISC West, the largest security industry trade show in the U.S. The event will be held at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas from April 5-7th. Read this and more news for Patriot One Technologies at: http://marketnewsupdates.com/news/ptotf.html

"We are honored and excited to be accepted into the New Product Showcase, that benchmarks us against the best products in the market for weapons detection," said Martin Cronin, CEOand Director of Patriot One Technologies. "We are pleased to demonstrate to the judges an innovative and disruptive technology that will be a real step forward in public security."

The first-of-a-kind NForce CMR1000 is an easily-concealed, cost-effective and non-invasive full-body scanning technology that is practical and safe. The device can covertly detect on-body concealed weapons (rifles, handguns, knives, grenades, explosive vests) at key access points and doorways of weapons-restricted buildings and facilities. The solution is designed to be installed behind walls, in ceilings and in floors, and may be installed to notify security professionals prior to an individual carrying a weapon into a building. In addition, the NForce CMR1000 solution can be integrated with other access point security systems to assist in locking down doors, turnstiles, elevators and other access point gating systems.

In other security related market performances and developments of note include:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced recently that the Cyprus Telecommunications Authority (Cyta), a major international telecommunications hub in the Eastern Mediterranean, has selected Kratos' End-to-End Network Management Suite of products to support its expanding satellite ground operations. The network management suite will help Cyta scale its international operations by automating network functions and managing customer services and Service Level Agreements (SLAs) more effectively across hybrid satellite and terrestrial networks.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Recent Developments: Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals are critical tools for industries requiring exact precision and high confidence. Now, Geoscience Australia, an agency of the Commonwealth of Australia, and Lockheed Martin (LMT) have entered into a collaborative research project to show how augmenting signals from multiple GNSS constellations can enhance positioning, navigation, and timing for a range of applications.

TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR), the global leader in public safety technology, including body-worn video and smart weapons, this month announced two acquisitions to launch a new artificial intelligence group called "Axon AI." The acquired technologies and team of about 20 researchers and engineers will accelerate the introduction of new AI-powered capabilities for public safety.

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, this week announced several enhancements to its endpoint security solution designed to offer unparalleled protection from threats missed by legacy and next-generation endpoint solutions. Utilizing the behavioral analysis capabilities of Exploit Guard, Endpoint Security now adds the prevention capabilities needed to quickly detect and respond to threats against Microsoft Windows. With this latest release, FireEye® Endpoint Security also adds support for macOS endpoints. These new capabilities are generally available to customers around the world today.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material.All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated three thousand nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Patriot One Technologies Inc. by the company. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1-(561)-325-8757

