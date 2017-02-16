F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 16 February 2017 at 15.40 PM EET



F-Secure Corporation's Board of Directors has decided to establish a performance-based and a restricted share-based incentive program for F-Secure's top management and key employees selected separately. The share-based programs are aimed to promote F-Secure's business in the long term by motivating management to fulfil the performance criteria and by aligning the interests of shareholders and management.



The performance-based long-term share-based program consists of three annually commencing individual three year earning periods. The performance criteria applied for the first earning period (2017 - 2019) is the Company's revenue development during the earnings period. The Board of Directors will separately approve commencement of each earning period, targets and participants for each earning period.



The target rewards and participants of the restricted program are decided upon individually.



The maximum gross reward for the share-based incentive programs based on the earning periods 2017-2019 is 2 070 000 F-Secure shares. F-Secure will pay 50 percent of the gross reward as F-Secure shares bought from the market and the other 50 percent will be paid in cash.



If the participant's employment or service relationship with F-Secure terminates before the end of the performance period, the participant forfeits the potential share reward without compensation.



Tapio Pesola, IR Manager tapio.pesola@f-secure.com +358 44 373 4693