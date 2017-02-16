Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Equipment and Services Market Forecast 2017-2024" report to their offering.

Europe has the second biggest market. The growth factors of the market are the technological developments and the existence of key players within the marketplace. The global mobile and wireless backhaul marketplace is poised to grow all through the forecast duration of 2017-2024. The better usage of smartphones and clever gadgets, the exponential boom of cell information traffic and technological innovations and advancements are leading to the scope of the market.

Mobile and wireless backhaul is a technique to pass on data to the end-user nodes, network access point, and central base station. Substitution networks like 4G and 3G provide rapid telecom connectivity to promote mobile data traffic. The quality of service and network are affected due to better demand for mobile services.

The market is segmented into services, equipment, and geography. Equipment is further sectioned into the microwave, millimeter wave device, microwave equipment, test, and measurement device, and sub-6 GHz gadget. Services are categorized into professional services, network services, and system integration services.

The market drivers are an exponential growth of smartphones and smart gadgets, advancements in mobile data traffic, expanding demand for better bandwidth spectrum and technological advancements and technological advancements are expanding the scope of the marketplace.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Growth In Smartphone Numbers

Fast Moving Technological Changes

Market Restraints

Network Congestion

Market Opportunities

Rising Ghz Spectrum Band

5G The Next Gen Technology

Market Challenges

High Development Cost Of Microwave Equipment

Technical And Business Challenges

Strategic Recommendation

Network Services Are An Attractive Investment Area

Microwave Market Continues To Be Dominant

APAC Market Will Attract High Investment

Companies Mentioned

AT&T

Bridgewave

Broadcom Corporation (Acquired by Avago)

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc

CBNL(Cambridge Broadband Networks)

Cisco Systems, Inc

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd

Nokia Networks (Acquired by Nokia Corporation)

Tellabs, Inc (Acquired by Marlin Equity Partner)

Top Winning Strategies

Verizon

ZTE Corporation

