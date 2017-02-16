LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 --Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: VBIO) ("Vitality Biopharma," "Vitality," or the "Company") a corporation dedicated to the development of cannabinoid prodrug pharmaceuticals, and to unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders, is pleased to advise there will be a corporate presentation at the SeeThruEquity 3rd Annual Innovations Investor Conference to be held on Wednesday, February 22nd at the W Hotel, in South Beach, Miami.

Company CEO Robert Brooke will provide a 30-minute overview of Vitality Biopharma's business during his presentation, and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with scheduled investors.

Event: SeeThruEquity 3rd Annual Innovations Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Time: 9:30 AM Eastern

Location: W Hotel, 2201 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL, 33139

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/seethru18/vbio

Investors and other interested parties will be able view a webcast of the presentation by visiting

http://wsw.com/webcast/seethru18/vbio for up to 120 days after the event. To review a printable copy of the presentation itself, please visit the investors section of the Vitality Biopharma website at http://vitality.bio/investors/presentation.

About Vitality Biopharma (OTCQB: VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma is dedicated to unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. For more information, visit: www.vitality.bio. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

