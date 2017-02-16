Number of worldwide enterprise sites supported grew to nearly 300,000 in 2016; significant further growth expected with new solution enhancements for the digital enterprise

InfoVista, the leading provider of network performance orchestration solutions for a better connected and collaborative world, today announced updates to its Application-Aware SD-WAN solution, with the release of Ipanema 9.1. By providing richer application performance analytics and easier configuration of dynamic path selection, Ipanema 9.1 simplifies enterprise SD-WAN implementations and enables enterprises to deliver a greater user experience for business-critical applications as part of their digital transformation. The new software release follows a record year of Ipanema deployments.

In the fourth quarter of 2016, InfoVista shipped the largest number of Ipanema appliances in its history for a single quarter, and in the second half of the year, 50 percent of new customers used the solution to deploy SD-WANs. The Ipanema solution now supports an estimated 300,000 enterprise sites around the world. Ipanema was also named a "Visionary" in Gartner's 2016 "Magic Quadrant for WAN Optimization" for the sixth consecutive year (Gartner, Inc. Magic Quadrant for WAN Optimization, Bjarne Munch, Neil Rickard, 16 May 2016).

In 2017, InfoVista expects to continue Ipanema's growth through new deployments, partner agreements, industry accolades and product enhancements which will build on the release of Ipanema 9.1. With improved visualization, the software release provides granular Application-Aware SD-WAN analytics with unparalleled visibility into application performance and trended user experience. The feature is supported by statistics, filtering options, and real-time plotting. These enable intelligent decision making to ensure application performance for the digital enterprise looking to grow network capacity and deploy new applications such as unified communications, collaboration, and SaaS into the network.

The update also introduces a single screen for configuring global dynamic path selection rules for application profiles, boosting ease-of-use and allowing enterprises to better define application policies with fewer clicks. Furthermore, with enhanced virtualization support, Ipanema 9.1 now supports virtual appliances for KVM in addition to VMware, providing added flexibility for InfoVista partners and customers.

"Hybrid WAN is becoming the new norm for businesses in the Applications Era," according to Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst with ZK Research. "Enterprises undergoing digital transformations require unparalleled visibility and control of their applications to fully leverage these hybrid networks. Application aware SD-WAN solutions that maximize the user experience while providing easy-to-use management tools will allow enterprises to realize the full business value of hybrid WAN architectures."

"2016 was a hallmark year for Ipanema," said Sylvain Quartier, senior vice president of product management and markets, InfoVista. "The momentum we saw last year gave us a solid foundation upon which we can continue developing our software to exceed customer needs. We've started doing that already with Ipanema 9.1, which reflects two major customer demands: ease-of-use and high visibility into how application performance on the network fluctuates in the moment and over time. With new mechanisms to expose greater volumes of performance data and promote seamless SD-WAN configuration and deployment, Ipanema drives an overall improvement in the delivery of a consistent and positive user experience for applications like Skype for Business, Office 365, Salesforce and others."

About InfoVista

InfoVista is the leading provider of cost-effective network performance orchestration solutions for a better connected and collaborative world. Our award-winning offering empowers eighty percent of the world's largest communications service providers, top mobile network operators, leading global enterprises and regulatory bodies worldwide to ensure a high-quality user experience by achieving optimal network performance and guaranteeing business-critical application performance. InfoVista's expertise and innovations provide a new level of actionable network, application and customer intelligence, visibility and control across all services, all technologies, and all domains of both the fixed and mobile networks. Using our solutions, our customers deliver high-performing and differentiated services, plan and optimize networks to match application and service demands, benchmark their performance, and streamline network operations while keeping total cost of ownership as low as possible.

