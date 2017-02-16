Egencia To Launch New Expense Product Suite





Open partnerships in expense management foster innovation.

BELLEVUE, Washington, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Egencia®, the business travel company of Expedia, Inc., plans to launch a suite of expense management products for the modern business traveler. After revolutionizing the booking experience through technology, Egencia is bringing this innovative spirit to the world of expense management.

"Egencia is taking a new approach to expense management," says Rob Greyber, President Egencia. "Working together with forward-thinking partners, who value innovation like we do, we can deliver an open, intuitive solution to the industry and business travelers. That's the future. That's our goal. That's business travel (and expense) for the Expedia generation."

The Egencia expense management suite will consist of:

Egencia Open Sync. Through this new Egencia product, travelers will be able to consolidate receipts and credit card transactions directly in Egencia, and then feed them in one-click into their expense system. This product is currently in beta and will be piloted with a select group of customers and expense partners in the coming weeks.

Through this new Egencia product, travelers will be able to consolidate receipts and credit card transactions directly in Egencia, and then feed them in one-click into their expense system. This product is currently in beta and will be piloted with a select group of customers and expense partners in the coming weeks. Egencia Open Connect Platform. This platform is based today on a powerful set of APIs (application programming interfaces) that feed an ecosystem of Travel and Expense, Traveler Risk Management, and Enterprise Resource Planning partners. Egencia is extending this reporting and data management infrastructure with enhanced functionality; including the ability to extend the platform to new partners.

This platform is based today on a powerful set of APIs (application programming interfaces) that feed an ecosystem of Travel and Expense, Traveler Risk Management, and Enterprise Resource Planning partners. Egencia is extending this reporting and data management infrastructure with enhanced functionality; including the ability to extend the platform to new partners. Egencia Integrated Travel and Expense. Egencia will expand its offering to provide a fully integrated travel and expense management solution to create an end-to-end experience that captures booking, fulfilment and expense. Egencia's first fully integrated expense management partner will be its affiliate Traveldoo, with other expense providers to follow.

For more information on the Egencia expense management suite, please visit http://info.egencia.com/NA-2017-Q1-Product-Expense-Suite.html, and stop by our stand at the Business Travel Show in London February 22 & 23.

About Egencia

Egencia makes business travel better by making it more connected and complete. Egencia puts travelers at the heart of business travel, continuously supporting them with solutions that are more engaging and effective. Driven by consumer insights and technology investments from parent company, Expedia, Inc., Egencia connects everything travelers need - content, technology, service and reporting - in one place. Egencia provides services in more than 65 countries. To connect with Egencia, visit www.egencia.com or @Egencia. Follow along on our blog at https://www.egencia.com/public/us/resources/

© 2017 Egencia, LLC. All rights reserved. Egencia, and the Egencia logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. CST # 2029030-50; CST # 2083922-50.

