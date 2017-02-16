Strategy Analytics Announces Paul Brown as Director of UX Projects

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Continuing to provide comprehensive design guidance, competitive intelligence on user experiences and opportunities for Innovation, Strategy Analytics (www.strategyanalytics.com) is pleased to announce that Paul Brown (Analyst Bio) has been promoted to Director of User Experience Projects.

Providing both syndicated and proprietary research capabilities, Strategy Analytics' User Experience Innovation Practice (UXIP) helps clients meet consumer needs, develop usable solutions and deliver compelling user experiences.

Brown commented, "I am excited to undertake this position as this brings renewed focus to our custom research offering. UXIP is highly experienced in large-scale survey work, in-depth interviews, focus groups and observational sessions. Our research methodology allows strategic user-centric analysis on the potential for new technologies that would otherwise be unavailable, while at the same time, offering actionable insight, go-to-market strategies and business recommendations."

Click here for more information: http://sa-link.cc/uxip

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. provides the competitive edge with advisory services, consulting and actionable market intelligence for emerging technology, mobile and wireless, digital consumer and automotive electronics companies. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Strategy Analytics delivers insights for enterprise success. www.StrategyAnalytics.com.

