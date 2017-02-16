sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 16.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.02.2017 | 15:01
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Strategy Analytics Announces Paul Brown as Director of UX Projects

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Continuing to provide comprehensive design guidance, competitive intelligence on user experiences and opportunities for Innovation, Strategy Analytics (www.strategyanalytics.com) is pleased to announce that Paul Brown (Analyst Bio) has been promoted to Director of User Experience Projects.

Strategy Analytics

Providing both syndicated and proprietary research capabilities, Strategy Analytics' User Experience Innovation Practice (UXIP) helps clients meet consumer needs, develop usable solutions and deliver compelling user experiences.

Brown commented, "I am excited to undertake this position as this brings renewed focus to our custom research offering. UXIP is highly experienced in large-scale survey work, in-depth interviews, focus groups and observational sessions. Our research methodology allows strategic user-centric analysis on the potential for new technologies that would otherwise be unavailable, while at the same time, offering actionable insight, go-to-market strategies and business recommendations."

Click here for more information: http://sa-link.cc/uxip

About Strategy Analytics
Strategy Analytics, Inc. provides the competitive edge with advisory services, consulting and actionable market intelligence for emerging technology, mobile and wireless, digital consumer and automotive electronics companies. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Strategy Analytics delivers insights for enterprise success. www.StrategyAnalytics.com.

Press Contacts
US Contact: Paul Brown, +1 617 614 0713, pbrown@strategyanalytics.com
European Contact: Diane O'Neill, +44(0) 1908 423 669, doneill@strategyanalytics.com

Logo- http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/323745/strategy_analytics_logo.jpg


© 2017 PR Newswire