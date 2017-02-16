Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq:NDSN) has acquired InterSelect GmbH a German designer and manufacturer of selective soldering systems used in a variety of automotive, aerospace and industrial electronics assembly applications. The transaction is not material to Nordson results, and terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"The InterSelect acquisition follows Nordson's recent acquisition of the assets of ACE Production Technologies Inc., another high quality provider of selective soldering systems, and expands our participation in an attractive growth niche within the electronics assembly market," said Joseph Stockunas, Corporate Vice President for Nordson's Advanced Technology Systems segment. "InterSelect's selective soldering solutions, like ACE's, are adjacent and highly complementary to Nordson's existing conformal coating and optical inspection solutions and are sold to the same set of customers. InterSelect's largely European business is an ideal complement to ACE's strong North American presence, and we expect to leverage Nordson's global footprint to grow both businesses more rapidly."

Founded in 2010, the business operates with 7 full time employees and a network of outsourced partners and will become part of Nordson's Advanced Technology Systems segment. InterSelect's end markets are expected to continue growing at a mid to high single digit rate over the next several years driven by increasing electronic content in automobiles and electric vehicles, and further penetration of electronics in areas such as avionics, industrial automation and appliances. Going forward, Nordson intends to operate InterSelect together with ACE Production Technologies under the new name Nordson SELECT.

Selective soldering is the process of soldering specific components to printed circuit boards and molded modules. The approach is chosen for processes where components could be damaged by the heat of a reflow oven in a traditional surface mount (SMT) assembly process or where reliability dictates through-hole mounting. Entry level selective soldering is often used as an efficiency and quality improvement solution over hand soldering.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. These products are supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in nearly 40 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

