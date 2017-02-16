Cantor Fitzgerald Tops 2016 At-the-Market Offering (ATM) League Table

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., a leading financial services firm, today announced that it was ranked No. 1 in the 2016 At-the-Market offerings (ATM) league table with 56 transactions, according to data provided by Dealogic1, a technology and content platform used by financial services firms globally for deal origination and execution tracking.

With a senior team dedicated to the ATM product over approximately the last 15 years, Cantor Fitzgerald continues to be a top provider of ATM offerings and has executed more of these offerings than any other broker-dealer since 2001.



"We are delighted with this recognition, as Cantor Fitzgerald has proven to be a consistent leader in the ATM space for the past decade and a half. This ranking speaks to our capital markets expertise and the strength of our broader distribution platformwhich enables us to provide clients with a differentiated suite of products," said Shawn P. Matthews, Chief Executive Officer of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

ATMs allow public companies to issue primary shares from time-to-time into the existing trading market at the current market price. ATMs address many of the inefficiencies in the traditional offering model, including negative price impact, discounted purchases, and large underwriting spreads.



"We are proud once again to be ranked #1 in the ATM league table by Dealogic. This is a testament to our continued expertise in helping corporate clients raise capital and in providing the most cost-effective ways to access the capital markets," said Jeffrey Lumby, Head of Equity Capital Markets at Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. "We look forward to maintaining our leadership in the ATM space and continuing to provide value to our clients."



"This top ranking reflects Cantor Fitzgerald's commitment to the ATM product. Our ability to innovate and adapt the structure has enabled us to help our clients navigate an unpredictable market environment and raise capital across all sectors," said Joshua Feldman, Managing Director in Equity Capital Markets at Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.



Companies in numerous sectors have implemented ATM programs with Cantor Fitzgerald. These include Real Estate, Healthcare/ Life Sciences, Financial Services, Business Development Companies (BDCs), Closed-End Funds, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Technology and Transportation.

About Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald, a leading global financial services group at the forefront of financial and technological innovation has been a proven and resilient leader for over 65 years. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is a preeminent investment bank serving more than 7,000 institutional clients around the world, recognized for its strengths in fixed income and equity capital markets, investment banking, prime brokerage, and commercial real estate finance and for its global distribution platform. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is one of 23 primary dealers authorized to trade U.S. government securities with The Federal Reserve Bank of New York. For more information please visit www.cantor.com.



Note to Editors: Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P., led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick, is the parent entity of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., led by Chief Executive Officer Shawn P. Matthews.

1 Note - ATM ranking is based only on announced deals. ATM's are not rank eligible and are excluded from standard Dealogic ECM bookrunner rankings.

