ResellerClub Celebrates its 11th Anniversary With the Big Birthday Bash Sale

NEW YORK, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ResellerClub, part of Endurance International Group's family of brands and a leading provider of cloud solutions, web hosting and other web presence solutions completes its 11th year in the business on 17th February, 2017. To mark this occasion and the success of this past year, ResellerClub is offering upto 80% discounts on hosting and domains products on its 'Big Birthday Bash' sale starting on 16th February, 2017.

Here are the details of the discounts resellers can enjoy under the Big Birthday Bash offers:

Multi-Domain Hosting - Upto 80% off

Cloud Hosting - Upto 70% off

Dedicated Servers - Upto 50% off

Reseller Hosting - Upto 75% off

Shridhar Luthria, Sr. Vice-President, Channel Partnerships at Endurance International Group said, "Web designers and developers have been a tremendous source of innovation and support to take the internet to the masses. We'd like to thank each of you and welcome you to join our Big Birthday Bash sale. It's our biggest sale of the year with discounts that are unmatched. We launched Linux KVM VPS Hosting on ResellerClub last week and with this sale now, we are set for an exciting, action-packed year. Our pledge to our resellers remains the same - We will empower you - web professionals around the world, with everything your businesses need at your fingertips on your ResellerClub account."

While the company has become synonymous with web hosting and domains, their vision and aim since their 10th anniversary is to be the one-stop-shop marketplace for web professionals. In keeping with that vision, in the year gone by, ResellerClub has redesigned its platform to offer branded hosting from BlueHost & Hostgator as well as products from Google, Impressly among others.

For more information on the Big Birthday Bash sale, visit:http://www.resellerclub.com

About ResellerClub

ResellerClub was founded with the objective of offering domain names and hosting products to web designers, developers and web hosts. Today, ResellerClub has evolved into a one-stop-shop marketplace for all products and services that a web professional can use to enable small businesses to build a meaningful web presence. ResellerClub offers shared hosting, cloud hosting, dedicated servers, VPS, email, backup, security and more with multi-brand options in many of these categories to empower choice. ResellerClub also offers a comprehensive solution to register and manage 700+ gTLDs, ccTLDs and new domains. Through the platform customized for web professionals, ResellerClub envisions provisioning the widest variety of web presence products, PaaS and SaaS based tools.

Current Partners: Over 200,000

Domains Served: Over 5 Million

Server Locations: US, United Kingdom, India, Hong Kong, Turkey

Team Strength: 300+

