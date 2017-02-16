Global Dehumidifier Market by Type, by End Use, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Clean air, both indoors and outdoors, is essential for good health. People across the globe are becoming aware about the negative impacts of bad indoor air quality on their health, and opting for dehumidifiers, an electronic appliance which reduces the level of humidity in the air and eliminate musty odor. Another major factor driving the sales of dehumidifiers across the globe is increasing instances of respiratory diseases caused by various pollutants present in the air. Due to mounting exposure to airborne pollutants and irritants with each breath, the number of individuals suffering from air borne diseases has surged over the years. Hence, owing to rising health concerns, consumers across the world are spending heavily on lifestyle products, including dehumidifiers. Some of the other major factors aiding the global dehumidifier market are rapid urbanization, increasing purchasing power, expanding urban population base and depleting air quality. Additionally, changing weather conditions and growing consumer awareness are anticipated to positively influence the global dehumidifier market during forecast period.

According to"Global Dehumidifier Market By Type, By End Use, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021", the global dehumidifier market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during 2016 - 2021. Desiccant dehumidifier segment dominated the global dehumidifier market in 2015, and the segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years as well. Desiccant dehumidifiers are mostly used in industrial and commercial places like construction sites, food storage facilities, etc., where the requirement to operate at a low temperature is mandatory. Moreover, these dehumidifiers are cost-effective and efficient as they can reduce the humidity level of the surroundings to the level below 35%. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific region is forecast to dominate global dehumidifier market."Global Dehumidifier Market By Type, By End Use, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021"discusses the following aspects ofglobal dehumidifier market:

Global Dehumidifier MarketSize, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis -By Type (Desiccant/Chemical Absorbent, Refrigerant, Heat Pump/Thermoelectric & Others), By End Use (Industrial, Residential & Commercial)

RegionalAnalysis -Asia-Pacific, North America , Middle East & Africa , South America and Europe

Table of Content:

1.Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.Global Dehumidifier Market Outlook

4.1.Market Size & Forecast (value & Volume)

4.2.Market Share & Forecast

4.3.Market Attractiveness Index

5.Global Desiccant Dehumidifier Market Outlook

5.1.Market Size & Forecast (value & Volume)

5.2.Market Share & Forecast

6.Global Refrigerant Dehumidifier Market Outlook

6.1.Market Size & Forecast (value & Volume)

6.2.Market Share & Forecast

7.Global Thermoelectric Dehumidifier Market Outlook

7.1.Market Size & Forecast (value & Volume)

7.2.Market Share & Forecast

8.Global Other Dehumidifier Market Outlook

8.1.Market Size & Forecast (value & Volume)

9.Asia-Pacific Dehumidifier Market Outlook

9.1.Market Size & Forecast (value & Volume)

9.2.Market Share & Forecast

9.3.Policy & Regulatory Landscape

10.North America Dehumidifier Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast (value & Volume)

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

11.Middle East & Africa Dehumidifier Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast (value & Volume)

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

12.South America Dehumidifier Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast (value & Volume)

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.3. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

13.Europe Dehumidifier Market Outlook

13.1. Market Size & Forecast (value & Volume)

13.2. Market Share & Forecast

13.3. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

14.Market Dynamics

14.1. Drivers

14.2. Challenges

15.Market Trends & Developments

16.Competitive Landscape

16.1. Competitive Benchmarking

16.2. Company Profiles

17.Strategic Recommendations

