3Doodler Explores New Frontiers With Themed Kits and Leading Licenses

NEW YORK, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Launching into 2017 with new range featuring Star Trek[TM],and The Powerpuff Girls Pen Sets

3Doodler[TM], the creators of the original 3D printing pen, today unveil their new range for 2017, including themed kits for budding roboticists, engineers and designers, as well as exciting licenses with Cartoon Network, CBS Consumer Products and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The 3Doodler Start, an award-winning product that allows kids to bring ideas to life in 3D, has expanded its range with the release of new themed kits, focused on Robotics, Architecture and Product Design. Using the only kid-safe 3D printing pen and biodegradable Eco-Plastic, the new themed kits will inspire young creators to engineer buildings, design functional products, and build their very own robots.

The star of the line-up is the 3Doodler Start Robotics Pen Set, which enables kids to engineer their very own moving robots in 3D. Following the step-by-step Activity Guide, and working with the motor and DoodleBlocks[TM] provided, any child can draw simple or complex robots into life. The 3Doodler Start Architecture Pen Set, packed with illuminating wire, and the new DoodleSheets[TM], is perfect for creating structures as diverse as the Coliseum or a Skyscraper with working lights. Also new to the line-up, the 3Doodler Start Product Design Pen Set, which includes a watch face, can be used to create customised clocks, wrist watches, smartphone cases, mini boomboxes, and much more.

"At 3Doodler, we believe it is imperative to inspire today's young minds to create and innovate," said Maxwell Bogue, Co-Founder & CEO, WobbleWorks. "With the new themed sets our 3D printing pen offers youngsters the ability to try out new concepts and nurture potential professional skills."

3Doodler is also announcing exciting licensing agreements with Cartoon Network, CBS Consumer Products, and the National Trust for Historic Preservation to bring even more creative scope to their lines.

The 3Doodler Create, the company's hero product, will be expanding to all new frontiers with a 3Doodler Create Star Trek Pen Set. Under license by CBS Consumer Products, adults can build new worlds in 3D, and create life forms and civilizations from the iconic sci-fi franchise. Launching exclusively with ThinkGeek, the special edition set includes a Star Trek engraved pen, activity guide and materials for drawing your very own Starship Enterprise, Spock ears, Klingon foreheads, Phasers, and more - perfect to boldly go where no one has gone before.

"The 3Doodler Create Star Trek Pen Set will allow users to venture into their very own space-filled adventures," said, Daniel Cowen, Co-President of WobbleWorks. "We are thrilled that Star Trek fans will now be able to draw some of their favorite gear from the show using such a cutting edge product - a bit like having a handheld replicator of their own. We're sure Scotty will love it!"

3Doodler will also be releasing an innovative 3Doodler Start The Powerpuff Girls Pen Set & Activity Kit with Cartoon Network, styled around the successful PowerPuff Yourself online concept. Coupled with a special edition 3Doodler Start pen, new DoodleMold[TM] and themed DoodleBlocks, kids will be able to create their very own Powerpuff characters in no time at all.

"At Cartoon Network we strive to use our content and IP in a way that will inspire the next generation of creators" said, Peter Yoder, Vice President, CartoonNetwork Enterprises. "We see the 3Doodler, The Powerpuff Girls Pen Set & Activity Kit as anothergreat opportunity for our young fans to express themselves using tools at the intersection of creativity and technology."

For the launch of the 3Doodler Create Project Kit series, 3Doodler has partnered with theNational Trust for Historic Preservation,so fans of iconic architecture can draw their own scale model of theFarnsworth House with3Doodler Create Farnsworth House Project Kit.

TM & © 2017 CBS Studios Inc. STAR TREK and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All rights reserved.

About 3Doodler:

3Doodler is designed by WobbleWorks, Inc., an emerging technology company with big ideas. The 3Doodler range of 3D printing pens have been created to be compact and easy to use, so anyone can start Doodling in 3D within minutes. Whether freestyle 3D sketching, tracing shapes from templates or making larger architectural structures, anything is possible with 3Doodler. WhatWillYouCreate?

About Cartoon Network:

Cartoon Network is Turner's global entertainment brand and the # 1 animation network in the U.S., offering the best in original content for kids and families with such hits as, Adventure Time, The Powerpuff Girls, Steven Universe, We Bare Bears and The Amazing World of Gumball. Seen in 192 countries and over 400 million homes, Cartoon Network is known for being a leader in innovation with its approach to engaging and inspiring kids at the intersection of creativity and technology. Its pro-social initiative, Stop Bullying: Speak Up is an acknowledged and often used resource for kids and adults looking for tools that can assist in dealing with the ongoing issue of bullying.

Cartoon Network is part ofTurner,a Time Warner company that creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, animation and young adult multi-platform content for consumers around the world. Turner brands and businesses include CNN/U.S., HLN, CNN International and CNN.com, TBS, TNT, TCM, truTV, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Adult Swim, Turner Sports, Bleacher Report, iStreamPlanet and ELEAGUE.

About CBS Consumer Products:

CBS Consumer Products manages worldwide licensing and merchandising for a diverse slate of television brands and series from CBS, CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution, as well as from the company's extensive library of titles, Showtime and CBS Films. Additionally, the group oversees online sales of programming merchandise. For more information, visit www.cbsconsumerproducts.com.