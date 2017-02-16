DealShaker Launch Set to Reshape the E-commerce Industry

SOFIA, Bulgaria, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

One of the largest direct-sales networks in the world, the OneLife Network, is set to reshape the industry standards with the launch of the pilot version of its new e-commerce platform - DealShaker. The new advertising platform, which was officially launched on February 16th, is the first of its kind to allow users to accept the OneCoin (ONE) cryptocurrency as payment for products and services. The shopping section of the platform is the most anticipated phase of the project, after the initial merchant and product/service registrations started in January 2017.

Click here to find out more about the DealShaker merchant platform

By joining DealShaker, all registered users not only become part of the global OneLife Network, but also gain access to a multi-million user network, allowing everyone to advertise their businesses and products to a global market and substantially wider audience of potential clients. The purpose of the platform is to enable customer-to-customer and business-to-customer deal promotions in price combinations of OneCoins (ONE) and cash. Users will be able to browse through an extensive selection of offers, including entertainment and hobby, travel, health and personal services, food and beverage, accessories, decoration, appliances and many more.

This presents a unique chance for all users to take advantage of the untapped potential of a newly opened market, offering a unique pricing model, exclusive to the OneLife Network, and also expand their reach, increase their visibility and gain additional income by offering their products and services to a pool of millions of potential buyers.

What is OneCoin?

The other currency used for payments through the DealShaker, apart from cash (EUR), is OneCoin. This is a centralized digital currency, based on cryptography and created through a process called 'mining'. Resembling the serial number on a paper bill, each digital coin is unique. With its millions of miners, OneCoin has quickly become one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies in the world.

What is the OneLife Network?

The OneLife Network is a direct-sales company, which provides access to a diverse portfolio of products and services, that aim to add individual and social value to its members' lives and grant opportunities for both professional and personal development. Currently the OLN has registered members in almost every country in the world and is present in 6 continents.