MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- Amex Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AMX) ("Amex") announces that it has completed the private placement announced January 23, in the maximum amount of $1,200,010.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the common shares will be used to finance the Corporation's exploration program on its properties located in the Province of Quebec, starting with the Eastmain River South property and for general working capital purposes.

The 13,333,444 common shares issued, at the price of $0.09 each, in connection with the private placement are subject to a 4-month and one day hold period. Finder's fee in the aggregate of $45,165. were paid to registered dealers.

Amex Exploration Inc. is a junior mining exploration company the primary objective of which is to develop and bring into production viable gold and base metals deposits in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Amex has two main projects: the 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometres north of Rouyn Noranda, Que., consisting of 116 adjacent claims covering 4518 hectares; and the 100% owned Eastmain River gold properties consisting of 79 claims covering 4,173 hectares.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Victor Cantore

President and Chief Executive Officer

Amex Exploration

514-866-8209



