CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- PRD Energy Inc. ("PRD" or the "Company") announced that Mr. Daryl Gilbert has resigned from the board of directors of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Gilbert for his years of dedicated service to PRD.

Contacts:

PRD Energy Inc.

Michael Greenwood

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

(403) 604-6501



PRD Energy Inc.

Graeme Ryder

Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

(403) 880-4729