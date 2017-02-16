FREMONT, Calif., 2017-02-16 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) today announced that it will present Cisco-integrated Identiv Connected Physical Access Manager (ICPAM) 3.0 at Cisco Live 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Cisco Live delivers education and inspiration for technology innovators worldwide.



Event: Cisco Live 2017 Date: February 20 - 24, 2017 Location: Stand E60 | Messe Berlin GmbH | Berlin, Germany



ICPAM 3.0 is the latest update to Identiv's management application for physical access that is tightly integrated into industry-leading Cisco technology, including Cisco Video Surveillance Manager (VSM 7.9), Cisco IP Telephony, and Cisco Instant Connect. ICPAM 3.0 includes support for Identiv's award-winning, multi-door Hirsch Mx Controllers, bringing a wide range of features for enterprise-scale solutions encompassing large buildings, campuses, and multi-campus facilities. ICPAM 3.0 and compatible Cisco products, including Cisco's video management and communications solutions, are available now through the worldwide network of Cisco sellers and resellers. Learn more at identiv.com/icpam.



Identiv will demonstrate the ICPAM 3.0 solution and Mx Controllers at World of Solutions during Cisco Live 2017 on February 21 - 24, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Schedule a demo or book a meeting with Identiv at Cisco Live here.



About Identiv Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv's products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, and transportation sectors rely on Identiv's access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com.



Identiv Media Contact: press@identiv.com